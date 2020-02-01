Animal Hospice and Palliative Medicine for the House Call Veterinarian
1st Edition
Description
Over the past five years, there has been a significant rise in the number of pet owners who are seeking in-home medical treatment options for their pet — particularly with regard to end-of-life care. This practical resource by Dr. Lynn Hendrix is the perfect guide for those veterinarians wanting to help meet this growing demand by incorporating house calls and end-of-life consulting into their practice. From setting up your business and performing your first in-home consultation to performing in-home euthanasia and providing grief support, Dr. Hendrix will walk you through how to effectively navigate all of the procedures and challenges related to this vital area of veterinary care and help maximize the amount of quality time that a pet has left.
Key Features
- Includes topical sections on Euthanasia, imminent death, and body care.
- Provides practical guidance in the areas of family grief support, compassion fatigue, managing difficult home visits, and dispelling the myths of animal hospice and Euthanasia.
- Features a wealth of information on the diseases commonly seen at the end of life, including disease progression and trajectories.
- Covers the management of pain and related symptoms as well as providing physical support for the pet.
Table of Contents
1.Introduction: History of Animal Hospice
2.Changing the Paradigm and Myths Challenged
3.How to Set Up Your Business.
4.Going into the Home-First Consultation
5.Diseases Commonly Seen at the End of Life
6.Pain Management
7.Other Symptom Management
8.Complementary Management
9.Physical Support
10.Interdisciplinary Team
11.Grief Support
12.Imminent Death
13.Euthanasia
14.Body Care
15.Compassion Fatigue
16.Can We Provide Hospice for Other Species
17.When You Have a Difficult Home Visit
18.Additional Training/Organizations Involved in Animal Hospice
19.Where We Are Going in the Future?
20.Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323567985