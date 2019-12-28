Anesthesia in Otolaryngology ,An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323683067

Anesthesia in Otolaryngology ,An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-6

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323683067
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Adam I. Levine, Samuel Demaria Jr., and Satish Govindaraj, focuses on Anesthesia in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Perioperative Guidelines in Anesthesia; Simulation and Education in Anesthesia; Patient Safety in Anesthesia; Anesthesia and Head and Neck Trauma; Anesthesia in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Pediatric Bronchoscopy; Anesthesia in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Adult Bronchoscopy; Regional Anesthesia and Acute Pain Management; Anesthesia and Chronic Pain Management; Anesthesia and Enhanced Recovery After Head and Neck Surgery; The Difficult Airway and Anesthesia; Anesthesia and Management of the Narrow Airway; Neuro-otology and Anesthesia; Anesthesia in Critical and Postoperative Care Management; and Anesthesia for Ambulatory and Office-based ENT Surgery.

