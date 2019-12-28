Anesthesia in Otolaryngology ,An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-6
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Adam I. Levine, Samuel Demaria Jr., and Satish Govindaraj, focuses on Anesthesia in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Perioperative Guidelines in Anesthesia; Simulation and Education in Anesthesia; Patient Safety in Anesthesia; Anesthesia and Head and Neck Trauma; Anesthesia in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Pediatric Bronchoscopy; Anesthesia in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Adult Bronchoscopy; Regional Anesthesia and Acute Pain Management; Anesthesia and Chronic Pain Management; Anesthesia and Enhanced Recovery After Head and Neck Surgery; The Difficult Airway and Anesthesia; Anesthesia and Management of the Narrow Airway; Neuro-otology and Anesthesia; Anesthesia in Critical and Postoperative Care Management; and Anesthesia for Ambulatory and Office-based ENT Surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323683067