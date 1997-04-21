Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals

"This long awaited text is the first comprehensive reference covering the use of anesthetics and analgesics for animals used in biomedical research... This book is an extremely important reference for the use of animals in research and is a necessary addition to the animal care and use library." --Mark Klinger in ASLAP NEWSLETTER

:"I found the information in all areas comprehensive and supported by detailed citations... Every facility that uses animals for research should have a copy of this book... All the contributors should be congratulated on filling an important gap in knowledge, and moreover, filling it to a high standard." --LABORATORY ANIMALS

"...an in-depth, well written text on analgesia and anaesthesia of the laboratory animals that should be welcome on the shelves of laboratory veterinarians, researchers and technicians." --VETERINARY RESEARCH COMMUNICATIONS

"This reference has fulfilled my expectations of publications from the American College of Laboratory Animal Science. The reading is easy with a ready balance of theory and practicality... This book is an invaluable reference for investigators, ethics committee members, laboratory animal practitioners, and veterinarians in practice. I recommend it wholeheartedly." --AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL