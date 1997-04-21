Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R.E. Fish, Pharmacology of Injectable Anesthetics.
D.B. Brunson, Pharmacology of Inhalation Anesthetics.
J.E. Heavner, Pharmacology of Analgesics.
S.V. Hildebrand, Paralytic Agents.
D.E. Mason and M.J. Brown, Monitoring of Anesthesia.
P.J. Danneman, Monitoring of Analgesia.
G.A. Vogler, Anesthesia Equipment: Types and Uses.
W.J. White and J.R. Blum, Design of Surgical Suites and Postsurgical Care Units.
S.K. Wixson and K.L. Smiler, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rodents.
N.S. Lipman, R.P. Marini, and P.A. Flecknell, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Rabbits.
S.J. Popilskis and D.F. Kohn, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Nonhuman Primates.
R.C. Harvey, R.R. Paddleford, S.J. Popilskis, and S.K. Wixson, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Dogs, Cats, and Ferrets.
C.I. Dunlop and R.F. Hoyt, Jr., Anesthesia and Analgesia in Ruminants.
A.C. Smith, W.J. Ehler, and M.M. Swindle, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Swine.
D.O. Schaeffer, Anesthesia and Analgesia in Nontraditional Laboratory Animal Species.
S.C. Haskins and P. Eisele, Postoperative Support and Intensive Care.
M. Maze, D.A. Daunt, and M. Salonen, Current Research in Anesthesia and Trends in Clinical Applications. Appendix. Subject Index.
Description
Anesthesia and Analgesia in Laboratory Animals focuses entirely on the special anesthetic, analgesic, and postoperative care requirements associated with experimental surgery. Sponsored by the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine, this informative work provides the reader with agents, methods, and techniques for anesthesia and analgesia that ensure humane and successful procedural outcomes.
Key Features
- Focuses on a wide variety of animal species used in research
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the pharmacology of anesthetics and analgesics
- Includes monitoring of analgesia and anesthesia
- Organizes topics by species for agents and methods of providing anesthesia, analgesia, and post-op care to animals
- No other American text is devoted entirely to this topic
Readership
Lab animal veterinarians in academia, industry, and government, veterinary students and researchers, pharmaceutical researchers, cell biologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists, pathologists, physiologists, and all those concerned with the provision of anesthesia and analgesia to laboratory animals (all biomedical researchers, including medical students), institutional animal care committees
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 21st April 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527222
Reviews
"This long awaited text is the first comprehensive reference covering the use of anesthetics and analgesics for animals used in biomedical research... This book is an extremely important reference for the use of animals in research and is a necessary addition to the animal care and use library." --Mark Klinger in ASLAP NEWSLETTER
:"I found the information in all areas comprehensive and supported by detailed citations... Every facility that uses animals for research should have a copy of this book... All the contributors should be congratulated on filling an important gap in knowledge, and moreover, filling it to a high standard." --LABORATORY ANIMALS
"...an in-depth, well written text on analgesia and anaesthesia of the laboratory animals that should be welcome on the shelves of laboratory veterinarians, researchers and technicians." --VETERINARY RESEARCH COMMUNICATIONS
"This reference has fulfilled my expectations of publications from the American College of Laboratory Animal Science. The reading is easy with a ready balance of theory and practicality... This book is an invaluable reference for investigators, ethics committee members, laboratory animal practitioners, and veterinarians in practice. I recommend it wholeheartedly." --AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL
About the Editors
Dennis Kohn Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Comparative Medicine, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York
Sally Wixson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
BASF Bioresearch Corp, Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
William White Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Wilmington, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
G. Benson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois