Anesthesia, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Anesthesia, and is edited by Drs. David W. Todd and Robert C. Bosack. Articles will include: When a bad day happens to the oral surgeon: the EMS interface; Preoperative evaluation and patient selection for office-based oral surgery anesthesia; Assistant training for anesthetic emergencies; Anesthetic agents for the oral surgeon; The failed sedation: solutions for the oral surgeon; Anesthesia for the pediatric oral surgery patient; Closed airway office based anesthesia for the oral surgeon; Oral surgery patient safety concepts in anesthesia; AAOMS Simulation Program: Increasing Anesthesia Team Competency; Airway management for the oral surgeon patient; Anesthetic pump techniques vs the Intermittent bolus: What the oral surgeon needs to know; and more!