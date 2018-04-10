Anesthesia, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
In Memoriam
Preface
Are You Ready for Emergency Medical Services in Your Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Office?
Preoperative Evaluation and Patient Selection for Office-Based Oral Surgery Anesthesia
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Team Anesthesia Model and Anesthesia Assistant Training
Anesthetic Agents Commonly Used by Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
The Failed Sedation: Solutions for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
Anesthesia for the Pediatric Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient
Oral Surgery Patient Safety Concepts in Anesthesia
The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Simulation Program
Airway Management for the Oral Surgery Patient
Anesthetic Pump Techniques Versus the Intermittent Bolus: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know
Description
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Anesthesia, and is edited by Drs. David W. Todd and Robert C. Bosack. Articles will include: When a bad day happens to the oral surgeon: the EMS interface; Preoperative evaluation and patient selection for office-based oral surgery anesthesia; Assistant training for anesthetic emergencies; Anesthetic agents for the oral surgeon; The failed sedation: solutions for the oral surgeon; Anesthesia for the pediatric oral surgery patient; Closed airway office based anesthesia for the oral surgeon; Oral surgery patient safety concepts in anesthesia; AAOMS Simulation Program: Increasing Anesthesia Team Competency; Airway management for the oral surgeon patient; Anesthetic pump techniques vs the Intermittent bolus: What the oral surgeon needs to know; and more!
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583718
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583701
About the Authors
David Todd Author
120 Southwestern Drive Lakewood, NY
Robert Bosack Author
16011 S. 108th Avenue Orland Park, IL