Anesthesia, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583701, 9780323583718

Anesthesia, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Todd Robert Bosack
eBook ISBN: 9780323583718
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583701
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2018
Table of Contents

In Memoriam

Preface

Are You Ready for Emergency Medical Services in Your Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Office?

Preoperative Evaluation and Patient Selection for Office-Based Oral Surgery Anesthesia

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Team Anesthesia Model and Anesthesia Assistant Training

Anesthetic Agents Commonly Used by Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

The Failed Sedation: Solutions for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Anesthesia for the Pediatric Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient

Oral Surgery Patient Safety Concepts in Anesthesia

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Simulation Program

Airway Management for the Oral Surgery Patient

Anesthetic Pump Techniques Versus the Intermittent Bolus: What the Oral Surgeon Needs to Know

Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Anesthesia, and is edited by Drs. David W. Todd and Robert C. Bosack. Articles will include: When a bad day happens to the oral surgeon: the EMS interface; Preoperative evaluation and patient selection for office-based oral surgery anesthesia; Assistant training for anesthetic emergencies; Anesthetic agents for the oral surgeon; The failed sedation: solutions for the oral surgeon; Anesthesia for the pediatric oral surgery patient; Closed airway office based anesthesia for the oral surgeon; Oral surgery patient safety concepts in anesthesia; AAOMS Simulation Program: Increasing Anesthesia Team Competency; Airway management for the oral surgeon patient; Anesthetic pump techniques vs the Intermittent bolus: What the oral surgeon needs to know; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583718
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583701

About the Authors

David Todd Author

Affiliations and Expertise

120 Southwestern Drive Lakewood, NY

Robert Bosack Author

Affiliations and Expertise

16011 S. 108th Avenue Orland Park, IL

