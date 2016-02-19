Anchoring in Rock and Soil - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444996893, 9780444600776

Anchoring in Rock and Soil, Volume 33

2nd Edition

Authors: L. Hobst J. Zajíc
eBook ISBN: 9780444600776
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
English
© Elsevier Science 1983
Elsevier Science
9780444600776

@qu:...a welcome addition to the fine series of books on Geotechnical Engineering... should be a very worthwhile investment for any serious rock or soil engineer. @source: Engineering Geology

L. Hobst Author

J. Zajíc Author

