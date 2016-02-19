Anatomy and Physiology Applied to Obstetrics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780443042119

Anatomy and Physiology Applied to Obstetrics

3rd Edition

Authors: S. Verralls
Paperback ISBN: 9780443042119
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th February 1993
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A useful small book for midwives that studies anatomy and physiology as applied to obstetrics and gynaecology.  The text looks at the physiology of pregnancy and is well illustrated.

Table of Contents

The Female Breasts. The Female Pelvis. The Pelvic Floor (Or Pelvic Diaphragm). The Bladder and Urethra. The External Genital Organs. The Vagina. The Cervix. The Uterus. The Fallopian Tubes and the Ovaries. The Male Reproductive System. Conception, Contraception, Infertility. Early Development of the Placenta and Chorion. The Placenta at Term. Development of the Fetus, Amniotic Membrane and Amniotic Fluid. The Fetal Skull. Bibliography. Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443042119

About the Author

S. Verralls

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.