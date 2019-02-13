Anatomy and Histology of the Laboratory Rat in Toxicology and Biomedical Research
1st Edition
Description
Anatomy and Histology of the Laboratory Rat in Toxicology and Biomedical Research presents the detailed systematic anatomy of the rat, with a focus on toxicological needs. Most large works dealing with the laboratory rat provide a chapter on anatomy, but fall far short of the detailed account in this book which also focuses on the needs of toxicologists and others who use the rat as a laboratory animal. The book includes detailed guides on dissection methods and the location of specific tissues in specific organ systems. Crucially, the book includes classic illustrations from Miss H. G. Q. Rowett, along with new color photo-micrographs.
Written by two of the top authors in their fields, this book can be used as a reference guide and teaching aid for students and researchers in toxicology. In addition, veterinary/medical students, researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research, and researchers in zoology, comparative anatomy, physiology and pharmacology will find this book to be a great resource.
Key Features
- Illustrated with over a hundred black and white and color images to assist understanding
- Contains detailed descriptions and explanations to accompany all images helping with self-study
- Designed for toxicologic research for people from diverse backgrounds including biochemistry, pharmacology, physiology, immunology, and general biomedical sciences
Readership
Students and researchers in toxicology as well as veterinary and medical students and researchers who utilize animals in biomedical research. Researchers in zoology, comparative anatomy, physiology and pharmacology. University and college courses in zoology/biology and bridging courses for those entering medical school from non-biological degree courses
Table of Contents
1. The Rat’s Place in Nature
2. Introduction to Anatomical Terminology
3. Introduction to the Skeleton: Bone, Cartilage and Joints
4. Vertebrae, Ribs, Sternum, Pectoral and Pelvic Girdles, and Bones of the Limb
5. The Skull
6. The Musculature of the Rat
7. The Cardiovascular System
8. Histology of the Vascular System
9. The Lymphatic System
10. Nasal Cavity
11. Larynx
12. The Lung
13. Alimentary Canal or Gastrointestinal Tract
14. Liver
15. Exocrine Glands
16. Endocrine Glands
17. The Urinary Tract
18. Male Reproductive System
19. Female Reproductive Tract
20. The Brain and Spinal Cord
21. Peripheral Nervous System
22. The Eye
23. The Ear
24. The Skin or the Integument
25. Dissection of the Adult Rat
26. Post-Mortem Examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118375
About the Author
Robert Maynard
Dr. Robert L. Maynard is the Senior Medical Officer for the Department of Health in London, UK BSc MB BCh FRCP FRCPath FFOM FBTS FRSB Honorary Professor, Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, UK Honorary Principal Fellow, Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, National Heart and Lung Institute, London • Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology 1990 • Member of the Royal College of Pathologists 1991 awarded after assessment of published works; Fellow 1999 • Member of the Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1996 • Fellow of the Faculty of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Royal College of Physicians (by distinction) 1997 • Royal College of Physicians: Fellowship by election – May 2002 • Fellow of the British Toxicological Society 2008
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor in the Institute of Public Health, Birmingham University, United Kingdom
Noel Downes
BDS FRCPath(toxicology) Principal Pathologist, Sequani Limited, Ledbury, United Kingdom • Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists 2002 • Author of multiple publications, a book, and poster presentations
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Pathologist, Sequani Limited, Ledbury, UK