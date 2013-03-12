Analyzing the Social Web
1st Edition
Description
Analyzing the Social Web provides a framework for the analysis of public data currently available and being generated by social networks and social media, like Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare. Access and analysis of this public data about people and their connections to one another allows for new applications of traditional social network analysis techniques that let us identify things like who are the most important or influential people in a network, how things will spread through the network, and the nature of peoples' relationships. Analyzing the Social Web introduces you to these techniques, shows you their application to many different types of social media, and discusses how social media can be used as a tool for interacting with the online public.
Key Features
- Presents interactive social applications on the web, and the types of analysis that are currently conducted in the study of social media.
- Covers the basics of network structures for beginners, including measuring methods for describing nodes, edges, and parts of the network.
- Discusses the major categories of social media applications or phenomena and shows how the techniques presented can be applied to analyze and understand the underlying data.
- Provides an introduction to information visualization, particularly network visualization techniques, and methods for using them to identify interesting features in a network, generate hypotheses for analysis, and recognize patterns of behavior.
- Includes a supporting website with lecture slides, exercises, and downloadable social network data sets that can be used can be used to apply the techniques presented in the book.
Readership
Researchers, academics, practitioners, and students in HCI, user experience design, data Information analysts, information and data warehouse and systems engineers.
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of Figures
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Analyzing the social web
A brief history of the social web
Websites discussed
Tools used
Exercises
Chapter 2. Nodes, Edges, and Network Measures
Basics of network structure
Representing networks
Basic network structures and properties
Exercises
Chapter 3. Network Structure and Measures
Describing nodes and edges
Describing networks
Exercises
Chapter 4. Network Visualization
Graph layout
Visualizing network features
Scale issues
Exercises
Chapter 5. Tie Strength
The role of tie strength
Measuring tie strength
Tie strength and network structure
Tie strength and network propagation
Exercises
Chapter 6. Trust
Defining trust
Nuances of trust
Measuring trust
Trust in social media
Inferring trust
Network-based inference
Similarity-based trust inference
Exercises
Chapter 7. Understanding Structure Through User Attributes and Behavior
Analyzing attributes and behavior
Exercises
Chapter 8. Building Networks
Modeling networks
Sampling methods
Egocentric network analysis
Exercises
Chapter 9. Entity Resolution and Link Prediction
Link prediction
Entity resolution
Incorporating network data
Link prediction: Case study—Friend recommendation
Entity resolution: Case study—Finding duplicate accounts
Conclusion
Exercises
Chapter 10. Propagation in Networks
Epidemic models
Threshold models
The firefighter problem
Stochastic models
Applications of epidemic models to social media
Exercises
Chapter 11. Community-Maintained Resources
Supporting technologies for community-maintained resources
User motivations
Exercises
Chapter 12. Location-Based Social Interaction
Location technology
Mobile location sharing
Location-based social media analysis
Privacy and location-based social media
Conclusions
Exercises
Chapter 13. Social Information Filtering
Social sharing and social filtering
Automated recommender systems
Case study: Reddit voting system
Case study: Trust-based movie recommendations
Conclusions
Exercises
Chapter 14. Social Media in the Public Sector
Analyzing public-sector social media
Case study: Social media to solve an attempted child abduction
Case study: Congressional use of twitter
Case study: Predicting elections and astroturfing
Exercises
Chapter 15. Business Use of Social Media
Measuring success
Broadcast example: Will it Blend? Marketing campaign
Interaction and monitoring example: Zappos customer service
Social media failure example: Celeb boutique and the NRA
Conclusions
Exercises
Chapter 16. Privacy
Privacy policies and settings
Aggregation and data mining
Data ownership and maintaining privacy online
Respecting privacy in social media analysis
Exercises
Chapter 17. Case Study: Social Network Strategies for Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse
Introduction
Related work and background of the zombie apocalypse
Network strategies for the individual: Avoiding infection
Network strategies for the government: Stopping the spread
Network strategies for the individual: Obtaining information
Network strategies for the government: Information sharing
Exercises
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2013
- Published:
- 12th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124058569
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124055315
About the Author
Jennifer Golbeck
Jennifer Golbeck Ph.D Is an Associate Professor in the College of Information Studies and Director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab at the University of Maryland, College Park. Her research interests include social network and social media analysis, recommender systems, trust on the web, human computer interaction and and how to use social relationships to improve the way people interact with information. She was named as one of IEEE Intelligent System's "Top Ten to Watch", is a Research Fellow in the Web Science Research Initiative and is a sought after speaker on social media
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Information Studies, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Reviews
"This…aims to integrate a number of approaches to social network analysis that have been proposed in a variety of disciplines, such as mathematics, computer science, sociology, and biology, to develop a unified framework…this is a nice introductory textbook for social network analysis, with lots of examples and use cases and a clear explanation of the basic concepts and techniques used in this field."--ComputingReviews.com, November 27, 2013
"Techniques from the natural sciences, social sciences, computer science & mathematics are used to describe and visualize social relationships and quantify connectedness. The utility of such analysis is then explored through case studies, pointing out both the potential malicious use of publicly shared information and pro-social uses of network analysis to combat online dangers."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"…it is a carefully crafted explanation of the subject, made readable through the use of interesting and sometimes entertaining examples of applications to the social web…The book will be of interest to those seeking a largely non-mathematical introduction to network analysis, whether for application to the social web or not."--BCS.org, September 2013
"This is the first book that empowers students from across the disciplines to delve into the secrets of social networks. It is a pedagogic masterpiece in which Jen Golbeck demonstrates her research talent and dedication to teaching."--Jennifer J. Preece, Professor & Dean, College of Information Studies, University of Maryland