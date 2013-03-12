Analyzing the social web

"This…aims to integrate a number of approaches to social network analysis that have been proposed in a variety of disciplines, such as mathematics, computer science, sociology, and biology, to develop a unified framework…this is a nice introductory textbook for social network analysis, with lots of examples and use cases and a clear explanation of the basic concepts and techniques used in this field."--ComputingReviews.com, November 27, 2013

"Techniques from the natural sciences, social sciences, computer science & mathematics are used to describe and visualize social relationships and quantify connectedness. The utility of such analysis is then explored through case studies, pointing out both the potential malicious use of publicly shared information and pro-social uses of network analysis to combat online dangers."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

"…it is a carefully crafted explanation of the subject, made readable through the use of interesting and sometimes entertaining examples of applications to the social web…The book will be of interest to those seeking a largely non-mathematical introduction to network analysis, whether for application to the social web or not."--BCS.org, September 2013

"This is the first book that empowers students from across the disciplines to delve into the secrets of social networks. It is a pedagogic masterpiece in which Jen Golbeck demonstrates her research talent and dedication to teaching."--Jennifer J. Preece, Professor & Dean, College of Information Studies, University of Maryland