Analyzing the Social Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124055315, 9780124058569

Analyzing the Social Web

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Golbeck
eBook ISBN: 9780124058569
Paperback ISBN: 9780124055315
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th March 2013
Page Count: 290
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
53.59
45.55
38.95
33.11
34.99
29.74
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
30.99
26.34
38.95
33.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials
Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analyzing the Social Web provides a framework for the analysis of public data currently available and being generated by social networks and social media, like Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare. Access and analysis of this public data about people and their connections to one another allows for new applications of traditional social network analysis techniques that let us identify things like who are the most important or influential people in a network, how things will spread through the network, and the nature of peoples' relationships. Analyzing the Social Web introduces you to these techniques, shows you their application to many different types of social media, and discusses how social media can be used as a tool for interacting with the online public.

Key Features

  • Presents interactive social applications on the web, and the types of analysis that are currently conducted in the study of social media.
  • Covers the basics of network structures for beginners, including measuring methods for describing nodes, edges, and parts of the network.
  • Discusses the major categories of social media applications or phenomena and shows how the techniques presented can be applied to analyze and understand the underlying data.
  • Provides an introduction to information visualization, particularly network visualization techniques, and methods for using them to identify interesting features in a network, generate hypotheses for analysis, and recognize patterns of behavior.
  • Includes a supporting website with lecture slides, exercises, and downloadable social network data sets that can be used can be used to apply the techniques presented in the book.

Readership

Researchers, academics, practitioners, and students in HCI, user experience design, data Information analysts, information and data warehouse and systems engineers.

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of Figures

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Analyzing the social web

A brief history of the social web

Websites discussed

Tools used

Exercises

Chapter 2. Nodes, Edges, and Network Measures

Basics of network structure

Representing networks

Basic network structures and properties

Exercises

Chapter 3. Network Structure and Measures

Describing nodes and edges

Describing networks

Exercises

Chapter 4. Network Visualization

Graph layout

Visualizing network features

Scale issues

Exercises

Chapter 5. Tie Strength

The role of tie strength

Measuring tie strength

Tie strength and network structure

Tie strength and network propagation

Exercises

Chapter 6. Trust

Defining trust

Nuances of trust

Measuring trust

Trust in social media

Inferring trust

Network-based inference

Similarity-based trust inference

Exercises

Chapter 7. Understanding Structure Through User Attributes and Behavior

Analyzing attributes and behavior

Exercises

Chapter 8. Building Networks

Modeling networks

Sampling methods

Egocentric network analysis

Exercises

Chapter 9. Entity Resolution and Link Prediction

Link prediction

Entity resolution

Incorporating network data

Link prediction: Case study—Friend recommendation

Entity resolution: Case study—Finding duplicate accounts

Conclusion

Exercises

Chapter 10. Propagation in Networks

Epidemic models

Threshold models

The firefighter problem

Stochastic models

Applications of epidemic models to social media

Exercises

Chapter 11. Community-Maintained Resources

Supporting technologies for community-maintained resources

User motivations

Exercises

Chapter 12. Location-Based Social Interaction

Location technology

Mobile location sharing

Location-based social media analysis

Privacy and location-based social media

Conclusions

Exercises

Chapter 13. Social Information Filtering

Social sharing and social filtering

Automated recommender systems

Case study: Reddit voting system

Case study: Trust-based movie recommendations

Conclusions

Exercises

Chapter 14. Social Media in the Public Sector

Analyzing public-sector social media

Case study: Social media to solve an attempted child abduction

Case study: Congressional use of twitter

Case study: Predicting elections and astroturfing

Exercises

Chapter 15. Business Use of Social Media

Measuring success

Broadcast example: Will it Blend? Marketing campaign

Interaction and monitoring example: Zappos customer service

Social media failure example: Celeb boutique and the NRA

Conclusions

Exercises

Chapter 16. Privacy

Privacy policies and settings

Aggregation and data mining

Data ownership and maintaining privacy online

Respecting privacy in social media analysis

Exercises

Chapter 17. Case Study: Social Network Strategies for Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse

Introduction

Related work and background of the zombie apocalypse

Network strategies for the individual: Avoiding infection

Network strategies for the government: Stopping the spread

Network strategies for the individual: Obtaining information

Network strategies for the government: Information sharing

Exercises

References

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124058569
Paperback ISBN:
9780124055315

About the Author

Jennifer Golbeck

Jennifer Golbeck Ph.D Is an Associate Professor in the College of Information Studies and Director of the Human-Computer Interaction Lab at the University of Maryland, College Park. Her research interests include social network and social media analysis, recommender systems, trust on the web, human computer interaction and and how to use social relationships to improve the way people interact with information. She was named as one of IEEE Intelligent System's "Top Ten to Watch", is a Research Fellow in the Web Science Research Initiative and is a sought after speaker on social media

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Information Studies, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

Reviews

"This…aims to integrate a number of approaches to social network analysis that have been proposed in a variety of disciplines, such as mathematics, computer science, sociology, and biology, to develop a unified framework…this is a nice introductory textbook for social network analysis, with lots of examples and use cases and a clear explanation of the basic concepts and techniques used in this field."--ComputingReviews.com, November 27, 2013
"Techniques from the natural sciences, social sciences, computer science & mathematics are used to describe and visualize social relationships and quantify connectedness. The utility of such analysis is then explored through case studies, pointing out both the potential malicious use of publicly shared information and pro-social uses of network analysis to combat online dangers."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"…it is a carefully crafted explanation of the subject, made readable through the use of interesting and sometimes entertaining examples of applications to the social web…The book will be of interest to those seeking a largely non-mathematical introduction to network analysis, whether for application to the social web or not."--BCS.org, September 2013
"This is the first book that empowers students from across the disciplines to delve into the secrets of social networks. It is a pedagogic masterpiece in which Jen Golbeck demonstrates her research talent and dedication to teaching."--Jennifer J. Preece, Professor & Dean, College of Information Studies, University of Maryland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.