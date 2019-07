Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 27: Analytical Techniques for Thin Films covers a set of analytical techniques developed for thin films and interfaces, all based on scattering and excitation phenomena and theories. The book discusses photon beam and X-ray techniques; electron beam techniques; and ion beam techniques. Materials scientists, materials engineers, chemical engineers, and physicists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I. Introduction

1 Submicron Structure and Microanalysis

I. Introduction

II. Submicron Structure

III. Microanalysis

IV. Chapter Synopses

Part II. Photon Beam and X-Ray Techniques

2 Synchronotron Radiation Photoemission Studies of Interfaces

I. Statement of Purpose

II. Introduction

III. Synchronotron Radiation Photoemission

IV. Case Studies

V. Concluding Remarks

Notes

3 Esca

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation and Experimental Considerations

III. Surface Sensitivity

IV. Quantitative Analysis

V. Depth Profiling

VI. Chemical Shifts and Solid State Screening

VII. Surface and Interface Segregation

VIII. Line Widths and Line Shapes

IX. Auger Spectra

X. Valence Electron Spectra

Summary

References

4 Modern Developments in Soft X-Ray Imaging

I. Introduction

II. Soft X-Ray Sources

III. Resolution

IV. Potential Applications in Materials Science

References

5 X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Strains and Stresses in Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Strain-Stress Relations

III. X-Ray Diffraction Techniques

IV. Summary

Appendix A. Tensor Transformations and Matrix Notation

Appendix B. Relations between Stiffnesses and Compliances

References

6 X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Diffusion in Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Diffusion Equations

III. X-Ray Diffraction Analysis

IV. Summary

References

Part III. Electron Beam Techniques

7 Cross-Sectional Transmission Electron Microscopy of Electronic and Photonic Devices

I. Epoxy-Embedding Technique

II. TEM Cross Section Sample Preparation Technique for III-V Compound Semiconductor Device Materials by Chemical Thinning

III. Pre-ion-Milling Etch and Pre-ion-Milling Drill Techniques

IV. Glass Sealing Cross-Section TEM Sample Preparation

V. Feature Enhancement

VI. TEM Test Pattern

VII. Future Trends and Summary

References

8 High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy of Surfaces and Interfaces

I. Introduction

II. Lattice Imaging

III. Diffraction Contrast Techniques

IV. Surfaces

V. Current Developments

References

9 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy

I. Introduction

II. Stem Electron Optics

III. Common Analytical Techniques

IV. Energy-Filtered Imaging

V. High-Resolution Energy-Loss Studies

VI. Property-Dependent Techniques

VII. Computer Interaction with the Stem

VIII. Conclusions

References

Part IV. Ion Beam Techniques

10 Rutherford Backscattering Spectrometry on Thin Solid Films

I.Introduction

II.Basic Concepts of Rutherford Backscattering Spectrometry

III.Elemental Composition and Depth Profiling: Applications and Examples

IV.Microbeam Applications

V.Concepts of Channeling

VI.Epitaxial Thin-Film Applications

VII.Superlattices

VIII.Surface-Structure Studies

References

11 The Atomic Structure and Atomic Layer Compositional Analysis of Thin Solid Films Using the Time-of-Flight Atom-probe Field Ion Microscopy

I.Introduction

II.Method of Absolute Composition Depth Profiling in the Atom-probe

III.Instrumentation

IV.Applications to Surface-layer Analysis

V.Concluding Remarks

References

Index