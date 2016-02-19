Analytical Methods for Major and Modified Nucleosides - HPLC, GC, MS, NMR, UV and FT-IR - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885401, 9780080858500

Analytical Methods for Major and Modified Nucleosides - HPLC, GC, MS, NMR, UV and FT-IR, Volume 45A

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Charles Gehrke Kenneth Kuo
eBook ISBN: 9780080858500
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th December 1989
Page Count: 395
Table of Contents

Contents of Part A. Introduction and Overview (C.W. Gehrke, K.C. Kuo). 1. Ribonucleoside analysis by reversed-phase high performance liquid chromatography (C.W. Gehrke, K.C. Kuo). 2. HPLC of transfer RNAs using ionic-hydrophobic mixed-mode and hydrophobic-interaction chromatography (R. Bischoff, L.W. McLaughlin). 3. Nucleic acid chromatographic isolation and sequence methods (G. Keith). 4. Affinity chromatography of mammalian tRNAs on immobilized elongation factor Tu from Thermus thermophilus (M. Sprinzl, K.-H. Derwenskus). 5. Structural elucidation of nucleosides in nucleic acids (C.W. Gehrke et al.). 6. Three dimensional dynamic structure of tRNAs by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (P.F. Agris, H. Sierzputowska-Gracz). 7. Codon recognition: evaluation of the effects of modified bases in the anticodon loop of tRNA using the temperature-jump relaxation method (H. Grosjean, C. Houssier). 8. High-performance liquid chromatography of Cap structures and nucleoside composition in mRNAs (K.C. Kuo et al.). 9. Immunoassays for modified nucleosides of ribonucleic acids (B.S. Vold). 10. Chromatography of synthetic and natural oligonucleotides (H. Eckstein, H. Schott). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
395
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858500

About the Serial Editors

Charles Gehrke Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia

Kenneth Kuo Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Missouri-Columbia, and Cancer Research Center

