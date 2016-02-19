Analytical Methods For Geochemical Exploration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127141701, 9781483289304

Analytical Methods For Geochemical Exploration

1st Edition

Authors: J. Van Loon R. Barefoot
eBook ISBN: 9781483289304
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 344
Description

Written for the practicing analyst, Analytical Methods for Geochemical Exploration offers thoroughly tested chemical analysis methods for determining what base or precious metals are in geochemical exploration samples, such as rocks, soil, or sediment. Theory is kept to a minimum and complete procedures are provided so that no additional sources are needed to conduct analyses.

Readership

Geochemists, geologists, soil scientists, and mining engineers.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Principles of Determinative Methods. Basic Materials. Methods of Sample Preparation. Field Methods. Geochemical Methods for Soils and Related Samples. Lithogeochemical Analysis. Determination of the Platinum Group Metals and Gold. Biogeochemical Analysis. ICP Source Mass Spectrometry. Each chapter includes references. Index.

About the Author

J. Van Loon

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto

R. Barefoot

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto

