Fracture mechanics is an interdisciplinary subject that predicts the conditions under which materials fail due to crack growth. It spans several fields of interest including: mechanical, civil, and materials engineering, applied mathematics and physics. This book provides detailed coverage of the subject not commonly found in other texts.

Analytical Fracture Mechanics contains the first analytical continuation of both stress and displacement across a finite-dimensional, elastic-plastic boundary of a mode I crack problem. The book provides a transition model of crack tip plasticitythat has important implications regarding failure bounds for the mode III fracture assessment diagram. It also presents an analytical solution to a true moving boundary value problem for environmentally assisted crack growth and a decohesion model of hydrogen embrittlement that exhibits all three stages of steady-state crack propagation. The text will be of great interest to professors, graduate students, and other researchers of theoretical and applied mechanics, and engineering mechanics and science.