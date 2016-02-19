Analytical Chemistry of Molybdenum and Tungsten
1st Edition
Including the Analysis of the Metals and Their Alloys
Description
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 47: Analytical Chemistry of Molybdenum and Tungsten describes the chemical and instrumental methods of analysis of molybdenum and tungsten. This book is composed of 15 chapters that particularly consider detailed methods for determining these metals in typical samples and their alloys by both classical and modern techniques. The opening chapters discuss the history, occurrence, physico-chemical properties, and applications of molybdenum and tungsten. The succeeding chapters deal with the metals’ sampling, decomposition, separation, and qualitative detection. Considerable chapters are devoted to various chemical and instrumental methods for their analysis, including gravimetry, titrimetry, colorimetry, polarography, amperometry, coulometry, emission and atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray spectrophotometry, mass spectrometry, and radiochemical methods. The concluding chapter examines the determination of impurities and alloying elements. This book will prove useful to analytical and inorganic chemists, as well as analytical and inorganic chemistry students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter
1 History, Occurrence, and Applications of Molybdenum and Tungsten
2 Physical and Chemical Properties
3 Sampling and Decomposition
4 Qualitative Detection
5 Separations in the Determination of Molybdenum and Tungsten
6 Gravimetric Methods
7 Titrimetric Methods
8 Colorimetric Methods
9 Polarographic, Amperometric, and Coulometric Methods
10 Emission Spectroscopic Methods
11 Atomic-absorption Methods
12 X-ray Spectrometric Methods
13 Radiochemical and Mass-spectrometric Methods
14 Miscellaneous Methods
15 Determination of Impurities and Alloying Elements
Index
