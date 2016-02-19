Analytical Chemistry of Molybdenum and Tungsten - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166735, 9781483280615

Analytical Chemistry of Molybdenum and Tungsten

1st Edition

Including the Analysis of the Metals and Their Alloys

Authors: W. T. Elwell D. F. Wood
Editors: R. Belcher H. Freiser
eBook ISBN: 9781483280615
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 290
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 47: Analytical Chemistry of Molybdenum and Tungsten describes the chemical and instrumental methods of analysis of molybdenum and tungsten. This book is composed of 15 chapters that particularly consider detailed methods for determining these metals in typical samples and their alloys by both classical and modern techniques. The opening chapters discuss the history, occurrence, physico-chemical properties, and applications of molybdenum and tungsten. The succeeding chapters deal with the metals’ sampling, decomposition, separation, and qualitative detection. Considerable chapters are devoted to various chemical and instrumental methods for their analysis, including gravimetry, titrimetry, colorimetry, polarography, amperometry, coulometry, emission and atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray spectrophotometry, mass spectrometry, and radiochemical methods. The concluding chapter examines the determination of impurities and alloying elements. This book will prove useful to analytical and inorganic chemists, as well as analytical and inorganic chemistry students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter

1 History, Occurrence, and Applications of Molybdenum and Tungsten

2 Physical and Chemical Properties

3 Sampling and Decomposition

4 Qualitative Detection

5 Separations in the Determination of Molybdenum and Tungsten

6 Gravimetric Methods

7 Titrimetric Methods

8 Colorimetric Methods

9 Polarographic, Amperometric, and Coulometric Methods

10 Emission Spectroscopic Methods

11 Atomic-absorption Methods

12 X-ray Spectrometric Methods

13 Radiochemical and Mass-spectrometric Methods

14 Miscellaneous Methods

15 Determination of Impurities and Alloying Elements

Index

Other Titles in The Series

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280615

About the Author

W. T. Elwell

D. F. Wood

About the Editor

R. Belcher

H. Freiser

