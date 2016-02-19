Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163635, 9781483158594

Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: R. Přibil
Editors: R. Belcher H. Freiser
eBook ISBN: 9781483158594
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 390
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds examines the analytical applications of ethylenediaminetetra-acetic acid (EDTA) and related compounds. This book also considers the “passive” role of these substances, that is, their screening (masking) properties, which greatly improve the selectivity of the reactions in common use. This text consists of six chapters organized into two sections. The first part deals with the uses of EDTA and its derivatives in some fields of chemical analysis. After providing an overview of the history behind the development of EDTA as an analytical reagent, this book discusses to the nature of equilibria of complexes and the methods used in their investigation. The next chapter is dedicated to the reactions of “classical” gravimetric analysis, including the precipitation reactions by means of organic reagents. The chapter on colorimetry includes a section on “colored complexing agents,” which can be used also in colorimetric determinations of some elements. This text concludes by evaluating the use of EDTA as a masking agent in colorimetry. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners working in analytical chemistry and related disciplines, including polarography, chromatography, electrophoresis, flame photometry, and qualitative analysis.

Table of Contents


Preface

Nomenclature

Part I Theoretical Introduction

Chapter 1 The Development of EDTA as an Analytical Reagent

Chapter 2 The Nature of Equilibria of Complexes and Methods of Study

Part II Analytical Applications

Introduction

Chapter 3 Gravimetric Analysis

Precipitations with Inorganic Reagents

Precipitation with Organic Reagents

Chapter 4 Titrimetric Analysis

A. Alkalimetry

B. Redox Methods

C. Precipitation Titration

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Colorimetry

Introduction

(A) EDTA and Other Compounds as Colorimetric Reagents

(B) Metallochromic Indicators as Colorimetric Reagents

Chapter 6 EDTA as a Masking Agent in Colorimetry

Introduction

Mercury

References

Silver Determination

References

Copper Determination

References

Bismuth Determination

References

Antimony Determination

References

Lead Determination

References

Tin Determination

References

Zirconium Determination

References

Thorium Determination

References

Niobium and Tantalum Determination

References

Titanium Determination

References

Uranium Determination

References

Beryllium Determination

References

Molybdenum and Tungsten Determination

References

Vanadium Determination

References

Selenium Determination

References

Tellurium Determination

References

Germanium Determination

References

Silicon Determination

References

Indium and Gallium Determination

References

Thallium Determination

References

Aluminum Determination

References

Iron Determination

References

Chromium Determination

References

Nickel Determination

References

Cobalt Determination

References

Manganese Determination

References

Zinc Determination

References

Calcium Determination

References

Magnesium Determination

References

Palladium Determination

References

Ammonia Determination

References

Boron Determination

References


Details

No. of pages:
390
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158594

About the Author

R. Přibil

About the Editor

R. Belcher

H. Freiser

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.