Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds examines the analytical applications of ethylenediaminetetra-acetic acid (EDTA) and related compounds. This book also considers the “passive” role of these substances, that is, their screening (masking) properties, which greatly improve the selectivity of the reactions in common use. This text consists of six chapters organized into two sections. The first part deals with the uses of EDTA and its derivatives in some fields of chemical analysis. After providing an overview of the history behind the development of EDTA as an analytical reagent, this book discusses to the nature of equilibria of complexes and the methods used in their investigation. The next chapter is dedicated to the reactions of “classical” gravimetric analysis, including the precipitation reactions by means of organic reagents. The chapter on colorimetry includes a section on “colored complexing agents,” which can be used also in colorimetric determinations of some elements. This text concludes by evaluating the use of EDTA as a masking agent in colorimetry. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners working in analytical chemistry and related disciplines, including polarography, chromatography, electrophoresis, flame photometry, and qualitative analysis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Nomenclature
Part I Theoretical Introduction
Chapter 1 The Development of EDTA as an Analytical Reagent
Chapter 2 The Nature of Equilibria of Complexes and Methods of Study
Part II Analytical Applications
Introduction
Chapter 3 Gravimetric Analysis
Precipitations with Inorganic Reagents
Precipitation with Organic Reagents
Chapter 4 Titrimetric Analysis
A. Alkalimetry
B. Redox Methods
C. Precipitation Titration
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Colorimetry
Introduction
(A) EDTA and Other Compounds as Colorimetric Reagents
(B) Metallochromic Indicators as Colorimetric Reagents
Chapter 6 EDTA as a Masking Agent in Colorimetry
Introduction
Mercury
References
Silver Determination
References
Copper Determination
References
Bismuth Determination
References
Antimony Determination
References
Lead Determination
References
Tin Determination
References
Zirconium Determination
References
Thorium Determination
References
Niobium and Tantalum Determination
References
Titanium Determination
References
Uranium Determination
References
Beryllium Determination
References
Molybdenum and Tungsten Determination
References
Vanadium Determination
References
Selenium Determination
References
Tellurium Determination
References
Germanium Determination
References
Silicon Determination
References
Indium and Gallium Determination
References
Thallium Determination
References
Aluminum Determination
References
Iron Determination
References
Chromium Determination
References
Nickel Determination
References
Cobalt Determination
References
Manganese Determination
References
Zinc Determination
References
Calcium Determination
References
Magnesium Determination
References
Palladium Determination
References
Ammonia Determination
References
Boron Determination
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158594