Analytical Applications of EDTA and Related Compounds examines the analytical applications of ethylenediaminetetra-acetic acid (EDTA) and related compounds. This book also considers the “passive” role of these substances, that is, their screening (masking) properties, which greatly improve the selectivity of the reactions in common use. This text consists of six chapters organized into two sections. The first part deals with the uses of EDTA and its derivatives in some fields of chemical analysis. After providing an overview of the history behind the development of EDTA as an analytical reagent, this book discusses to the nature of equilibria of complexes and the methods used in their investigation. The next chapter is dedicated to the reactions of “classical” gravimetric analysis, including the precipitation reactions by means of organic reagents. The chapter on colorimetry includes a section on “colored complexing agents,” which can be used also in colorimetric determinations of some elements. This text concludes by evaluating the use of EDTA as a masking agent in colorimetry. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners working in analytical chemistry and related disciplines, including polarography, chromatography, electrophoresis, flame photometry, and qualitative analysis.