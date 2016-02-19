Analyst Workbenches examines various aspects of analyst workbenches and the tasks and data that they should support. The major advances and state of the art in analyst workbenches are discussed. A comprehensive list of the available analyst workbenches, both the experimental and the commercial products, is provided. Comprised of three parts, this book begins by describing International Computers Ltd's approach to automating analysis and design. It then explains what business analysis really means, outlines the principal features of analyst workbenches, and considers the ways in which they can solve the problems. The following chapters focus on how the analyst can deal with performance issues and lay proper foundations for the later, more detailed, work of the designer; the use of artificial intelligence techniques in workbenches; and strategic information systems planning technology. Integrated Project Support Environments (IPSEs) and the workbench-related phenomenon of mapping are also discussed. The final chapter evaluates future prospects for workbench products. This monograph will be a valuable resource for systems analysts and designers.