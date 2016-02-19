Analyst Workbenches - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080341118, 9781483152899

Analyst Workbenches

1st Edition

State of The Art Report

Editors: R Rock-Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483152899
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 446
Description

Analyst Workbenches examines various aspects of analyst workbenches and the tasks and data that they should support. The major advances and state of the art in analyst workbenches are discussed. A comprehensive list of the available analyst workbenches, both the experimental and the commercial products, is provided. Comprised of three parts, this book begins by describing International Computers Ltd's approach to automating analysis and design. It then explains what business analysis really means, outlines the principal features of analyst workbenches, and considers the ways in which they can solve the problems. The following chapters focus on how the analyst can deal with performance issues and lay proper foundations for the later, more detailed, work of the designer; the use of artificial intelligence techniques in workbenches; and strategic information systems planning technology. Integrated Project Support Environments (IPSEs) and the workbench-related phenomenon of mapping are also discussed. The final chapter evaluates future prospects for workbench products. This monograph will be a valuable resource for systems analysts and designers.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Publisher's Note

Invited Papers

1 The ICL Approach to Automating Analysis and Design

2 Automation-What Does the Analyst Really Need?

3 The Need for Automation of Analysis

4 Towards Automation of the Performance Analysis Function

5 A Review of Analyst Workbench Products

6 Analyst Workbenches-What the Future Holds

7 Analyst Workbenches and Knowledge Engineering/Artificial Intelligence

8 Strategy Studies-The Future

9 Automating the Information Engineer-IPSEs and Workbenches in Context

10 Analyst Workbenches-Design and Other Mapping Issues

Invited Paper References

Analysis

1 What is an Analyst Workbench?

2 The Scope of Workbench Products

Introduction

The Deliverables of Analysis

The Activities of Analysis

The Required Design Architecture

Conclusion

3 Method Specific or Method Independent?

4 The Level of Support Offered by some Existing Products

5 Selection of a Workbench

6 Is Automation Really the Answer?

7 The Future of Workbench Products

Analysis References

Bibliography

An Annotated Bibliography on Analyst Workbenches and Their Evolution and Origin

Index

Subject and Contributor Index

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152899

About the Editor

R Rock-Evans

