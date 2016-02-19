Analysis of Sterols and Other Biologically Significant Steroids
1st Edition
Editors: W. David Nes
eBook ISBN: 9780323154444
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1989
Page Count: 358
Description
Analysis of Sterols and Other Biologically Significant Steroids provides the fundamental training for the analysis of selected sterols and steroids.
The book is composed of chapters that review the spectroscopic and chromatographic properties of certain sterols and steroids. The text also teaches how to isolate and characterize sterols and steroid metabolites of plant, fungal, and insect origin. Lipoprotein analysis and the utilization of physical-analytical techniques are likewise provided.
Biochemists, microbiologists, and medical physiologists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Isolation and Primary Characterization of Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Extraction of Sterols
III. Chromatographie Isolation and Purification of Sterol Subclasses
IV. Chromatographie Separation of Individual Sterols from Sterol Subclasses
V. Primary Characterization of Sterols
VI. Quantitative Analysis of Sterols
VII. Conclusions
References
2. Analysis of Steryl Esters
I. Introduction
II. Extraction of Lipid from Sample Material
III. Separation of Steryl Esters from Total Lipid
IV. Detection of Steryl Esters
V. Analysis of Steryl Esters by Gas Chromatography, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography, and Mass Spectrometry
References
3. Analysis of Steryl Glycosldes
I. Introduction
II. Extraction
III. Separation
IV. Mass Spectrometry
V. Biosynthesis
References
4. Analysis of Brassinosteroids, Antheridiol, and Oogoniols
I. Introduction
II. Brassinolide
III. Antheridiol and Oogoniols
IV. Conclusion
References
5. Analysis of Free and Conjugated Ecdysteroids and Polar Metabolites of Insects
I. Introduction
II. Use of Radiolabeled Precursors in Ecdysteroid Research
III. Isolation and Purification of Free and Conjugated Ecdysteroids
IV. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
V. Physicochemical Methods of Characterization
VI. Conclusions
References
6. Analysis of Spirostans, Spirosoianes, and Soianidanes
I. Introduction
II. Chromatographie Analysis
III. Spectroscopic Methods
IV. Summary
References
7. Analysis of Steroid Sapogenins
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Analysis (Coloration) and Detection
III. Extraction and Separation of Crude Sapogenols and Saponins
IV. Spectroscopic Analysis of Sapogenols and Saponins
References
8. Analysis of Oxysterols
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Purification
III. Chromatographie Analysis
IV. Spectroscopic Methods
V. Summary
References
9. Lipoprotein Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Lipoprotein Structure and Sterol Content
III. Isolation of Lipoproteins
IV. Methods of Sterol Analysis
V. Analysis of Whole Plasma or Serum
VI. Analysis of Individual Plasma Lipoprotein Classes
VII. Analysis of Lymph and Milk Lipoproteins
VIII. Analysis of Artificial Lipoproteins
IX. Summary and Interpretation
References
10. Steroid Conformational Analyses Based on X-Ray Structure Determination
I. Introduction
II. Progesterone Side-Chain Conformation
III. Cholesterol Conformation
IV. 4-en-3-one A-Ring Conformation
References
11. Mass Spectral Identification of Phytosterols
I. General Comments
II. Fragmentation of the Steroid Nucleus
III. Fragmentation of the Side Chain: Sterols with Unsaturated Side Chains
IV. Influence of the Presence of Methyls at the C4 and C14α Positions on the Relative Intensities of the Fragmentation Pattern of Sterols
V. Conclusion
References
12. 13C-NMR Spectral Identification of Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Signal Assignments
III. 13C Chemical-Shift Data of Sterols
References
13. Identification of Sterols and Biologically Significant Steroids by Ultraviolet and Infrared Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectroscopy
III. Infrared Absorption Spectroscopy
References
14. Raman Spectra of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Structural Correlation Charts
III. Fluocortolone Derivatives
IV. Nonconjugated Olefinic Steroids
V. Cholesterols
VI. Sapogenins
VII. Conclusions
References
15. Physicochemical Determinations of Sterols by Deuterium and Carbon-13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Principles of the Methods
III. Order Parameters
IV. Motional Rates via Relaxation Times
V. Conclusion
References
16. Use of the Fluorescent Sterols Cholestatrienol and Dehydroergosterol to Monitor Cholesterol Behavior in Membranes and Serum Lipoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol: Synthesis, Purification, Characterization, and Structure
III. Spectral Properties of Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol
IV. Time-Resolved Fluorescence Measurements
V. Biological Properties of Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrieno
VI. Use of Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol to Monitor Cholesterol Behavior in Model Membranes
VII. Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol as Probes to Monitor Cholesterol Behavior in Biological Membranes
VIII. Use of Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol in the Study of Cholesterol Interactions with Sterol Carrier Proteins
IX. Use of Dehydroergosterol and Cholestatrienol in Studies of Serum Lipoproteins
X. Circular Dichroism of Dehydroergosterol
XI. Summary
References
Index
