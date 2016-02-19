Analysis of Ancient Metals provides a guide to the identification and analysis of ancient metals and alloys. The title details the various analytical methods and procedures in dealing with different metals and alloys. The text first discusses the heterogeneity of ancient metals and the sampling problem, and then proceeds to covering preliminary observations and measurements, qualitative tests, and choice of quantitative method. The next series of chapters details the methods and procedures in the analysis of gold, silver, copper, iron, and steel, as well as various nonferrous metals. The last chapter discusses the concerns in reporting the findings. The book will be of great interest to materials engineers and metallurgists. Archeologists and museologists will also greatly benefit from the text.