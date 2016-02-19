Analysis of Ancient Metals
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry
Description
Analysis of Ancient Metals provides a guide to the identification and analysis of ancient metals and alloys. The title details the various analytical methods and procedures in dealing with different metals and alloys. The text first discusses the heterogeneity of ancient metals and the sampling problem, and then proceeds to covering preliminary observations and measurements, qualitative tests, and choice of quantitative method. The next series of chapters details the methods and procedures in the analysis of gold, silver, copper, iron, and steel, as well as various nonferrous metals. The last chapter discusses the concerns in reporting the findings. The book will be of great interest to materials engineers and metallurgists. Archeologists and museologists will also greatly benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter I. The Heterogeneity of Ancient Metals and the Sampling Problem
Chapter II. Preliminary Observations and Measurements, Qualitative Tests, and Choice of Quantitative Method
Chapter III. Gold and its Alloys
Chapter IV. Silver and its Alloys
Chapter V. Copper and its Alloys
Chapter VI. Various Nonferrous Metals and their Alloys
Chapter VII. Iron and Steel
Chapter VIII. The Preparation Of Reports
Index
