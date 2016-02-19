Analysis of Ancient Metals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106663, 9781483185323

Analysis of Ancient Metals

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry

Authors: Earle R. Caley
Editors: R. Belcher L. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483185323
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 188
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analysis of Ancient Metals provides a guide to the identification and analysis of ancient metals and alloys. The title details the various analytical methods and procedures in dealing with different metals and alloys. The text first discusses the heterogeneity of ancient metals and the sampling problem, and then proceeds to covering preliminary observations and measurements, qualitative tests, and choice of quantitative method. The next series of chapters details the methods and procedures in the analysis of gold, silver, copper, iron, and steel, as well as various nonferrous metals. The last chapter discusses the concerns in reporting the findings. The book will be of great interest to materials engineers and metallurgists. Archeologists and museologists will also greatly benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter I. The Heterogeneity of Ancient Metals and the Sampling Problem

Chapter II. Preliminary Observations and Measurements, Qualitative Tests, and Choice of Quantitative Method

Chapter III. Gold and its Alloys

Chapter IV. Silver and its Alloys

Chapter V. Copper and its Alloys

Chapter VI. Various Nonferrous Metals and their Alloys

Chapter VII. Iron and Steel

Chapter VIII. The Preparation Of Reports

Index

Other Titles in the Series

Reviews of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185323

About the Author

Earle R. Caley

About the Editor

R. Belcher

L. Gordon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.