Analysis and Fate of Surfactants in the Aquatic Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509352, 9780080548333

Analysis and Fate of Surfactants in the Aquatic Environment, Volume 40

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Knepper Pim de Voogt Damia Barcelo
eBook ISBN: 9780080548333
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509352
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd August 2003
Page Count: 994
Table of Contents

  1. Surfactants: Properties, production and environmental aspects
  2. Separation and detection
  3. Sample handling
  4. Quantification and quality assurance in surfactant analysis
  5. Environmental Processes
  6. Occurrence of surfactants in the environment
  7. Toxicity
  8. Recommendations and future trends

Description

An understanding of the fate and behaviour of organic chemicals, such as surfactants, in the environment is a prerequisite for the sustainable development of human health and ecosystems. As surfactants are being produced in huge amounts, it is important to have a detailed knowledge about their lifetime in the environment, their biodegradability in wastewater treatment plants and in natural waters, and their ecotoxicity. Parameters relevant for the assessment of long-term behaviour, such as interactions with hormonal systems need to be understood to avoid unexpected adverse effects to future generations of people and the environment. However, the identification and quantification of commercial surfactants in the environment is made more complicated and cumbersome because they comprise of tens to hundreds of homologues, oligomers and isomers of anionic, nonionic, cationic and amphoteric compounds.

The EU-funded PRISTINE project (Priority surfactants and their toxic metabolites in wastewater effluents: An integrated study; ENV4-CT97-0494) provides the basis for the content of this title. It provides policy makers and industry with detailed information on analysis and concentrations of surfactants and their degradation products in the environment.

In addition to a general introduction to surfactants, this book comprises a comprehensive variety of analytical techniques, including sample handling, for the analysis of surfactants in the aquatic environment. Readers will find all the necessary information for analyzing the different groups of surfactants, with special emphasis on transformation products. Quality assurance is also reported on in detail. Chapters on toxicity and risk assessment are also included and give a complete perspective on the surfactants problem in the aquatic environment.

Key Features

· Presents the finding of EU-funded research into fate and behaviour of organic chemicals in the environment · Comprises a comprehensive variety of analytical techniques, including sample handling, for the analysis of surfactants in the aquatic environment · Provides relevant information to all groups working in the field of surfactants

Readership

Professionals working in environmental laboratories; environmental agencies; surfactants industry; water industry; and sewage treatment facilities.

Details

No. of pages:
994
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080548333
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444509352

About the Authors

Thomas Knepper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

ESWE-Institute for Water Research and Water Technology, Wiesbaden, Germany

Pim de Voogt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Damia Barcelo Author

Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..

Affiliations and Expertise

Inst. of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, Spain

