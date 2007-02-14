Analysis and Design of Plated Structures
1st Edition
Dynamics
Table of Contents
Dynamic behaviour of tapered beams; GBT-based local and global vibration analysis of thin-walled members; Dynamics of non-prismatic thin-walled hybrid composite members of generic cross section; Least squares finite difference method for vibration analysis of plates; Analytical p-elements for vibration of plates/plated structures; The extended Kantorovich method for vibration analysis of plates; A closed-form approach to modelling and dynamic analysis of beams, plates and shell; Vibration of plates with abrupt changes in properties; Relationship between vibration frequencies of higher order plate theories and classical thin plate theory; Free vibration analysis of functionally graded ceramic-metal plates; Differential quadrature element method for vibration analysis of plates; Nonlinear transient analysis of hybrid laminated plates; A hybrid strategy for parameter identification of plated structures; Hydroelastic analysis of floating plated structures.
Description
Plated structures are widely used in many engineering constructions ranging from aircraft to ships and from off-shore structures to bridges and buildings. Given their diverse use in severe dynamic loading environments, it is vital that their dynamic behaviour is analysed and understood. Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 2: Dynamics provides a concise review of the most recent research in the area and how it can be applied in the field.
The book discusses the modelling of plates for effects such as transverse shear deformation and rotary inertia, assembly of plates in forming thin-walled members, and changing material properties in composite, laminated and functionally graded plates. Various recent techniques for linear and nonlinear vibration analysis are also presented and discussed. The book concludes with a hybrid strategy suitable for parameter identification of plated structures and hydroelastic analysis of floating plated structures.
With its distinguished editors and team of international contributors, Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 2: Dynamics is an invaluable reference source for engineers, researchers and academics involved in the analysis and design of plated structures. It also provides a companion volume to Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 1: Stability.
Key Features
- The second of two volumes on plated structures
- Provides a concise review of the most recent research in the research of plated structures
- Discusses modelling of plates for specific effects
Readership
Engineers, researchers and academics involved in the analysis and design of plated structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 14th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692292
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691165
About the Editors
N E Shanmugam Editor
N. E. Shanmugam is Professor of Civil Engineering at Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia. N. E. Shanmugam has published widely in the area of plated structures.
Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia
Universiti Kebangsaan, Malaysia
C M Wang Editor
C. M. Wang is Professor of Engineeering Science and Civil Engineering at the National University of Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore, Singapore