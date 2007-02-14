Plated structures are widely used in many engineering constructions ranging from aircraft to ships and from off-shore structures to bridges and buildings. Given their diverse use in severe dynamic loading environments, it is vital that their dynamic behaviour is analysed and understood. Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 2: Dynamics provides a concise review of the most recent research in the area and how it can be applied in the field.



The book discusses the modelling of plates for effects such as transverse shear deformation and rotary inertia, assembly of plates in forming thin-walled members, and changing material properties in composite, laminated and functionally graded plates. Various recent techniques for linear and nonlinear vibration analysis are also presented and discussed. The book concludes with a hybrid strategy suitable for parameter identification of plated structures and hydroelastic analysis of floating plated structures.



With its distinguished editors and team of international contributors, Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 2: Dynamics is an invaluable reference source for engineers, researchers and academics involved in the analysis and design of plated structures. It also provides a companion volume to Analysis and design of plated structures Volume 1: Stability.