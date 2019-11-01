Analysis and Design of Energy Geostructures

Part A Introduction

1. Energy and geotechnologies

2. Energy geostructures

Part B Fundamentals

3. Heat and mass transfers in the context of energy geostructures

4. Deformation in the context of energy geostructures

Part C Observations

5. Thermo-hydro-mechanical behaviour of soils and soil-structure interfaces

6. Thermo-mechanical behaviour of single energy piles

7. Thermo-mechanical behaviour of energy pile groups

Part D Design

8. Analytical modelling of steady heat and mass transfers

9. Analytical modelling of transient heat transfer

10. Analytical modelling of capacity and deformation of single energy piles

11. Analytical modelling of capacity and deformation of energy pile groups

12. Numerical modelling of energy geostructures

Part E Design

13. Performance-based design in the context of energy geostructures

14. Determination of design parameters for energy geostructures

15. Performance-based design of energy piles

16. Design of details for construction of energy geostructures

Appendices