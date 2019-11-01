Analysis and Design of Energy Geostructures
1st Edition
Theoretical Essentials and Practical Application
Description
Analysis and Design of Energy Geostructures gathers in a unified framework the theoretical and experimental competence available on energy geostructures: innovative multifunctional earth-contact structures that can provide renewable energy supply and structural support to any built environment. The book covers the broad, interdisciplinary and integrated knowledge required to address the analysis and design of energy geostructures from energy, geotechnical and structural perspectives. This knowledge includes (Part A) an introduction to the technology; (Part B) the fundamentals of heat and mass transfers as well as of the mechanics of geomaterials and structures required to address the unprecedented behavior of energy geostructures; (Part C) the experimental evidence characterizing the considered geostructures; (Part D) various analytical and numerical modeling approaches to analyze the response of energy geostructures; and (Part E) the performance-based design and detailing essentials of energy geostructures. Designed with civil engineers in mind, this book targets energy engineers, environmental engineers, geologists, architects and urban project managers as well.
Key Features
- Proposes the theoretical and practical application essentials required to address the analysis and design of energy geostructures from energy, geotechnical and structural perspectives
- Presents a substantial amount of resolved exercises on key aspects governing the behavior and performance of energy geostructures to be considered in analysis and design
- Summarizes and discusses the most recent scientific and technical knowledge about energy geostructures, including energy piles, energy tunnels and energy walls
Readership
Advanced undergraduates, postgraduate students as well as professionals such as civil engineers, mechanical engineers, energy engineers, environmental engineers, geologists, architects and urban project managers.
Table of Contents
Part A Introduction
1. Energy and geotechnologies
2. Energy geostructures
Part B Fundamentals
3. Heat and mass transfers in the context of energy geostructures
4. Deformation in the context of energy geostructures
Part C Observations
5. Thermo-hydro-mechanical behaviour of soils and soil-structure interfaces
6. Thermo-mechanical behaviour of single energy piles
7. Thermo-mechanical behaviour of energy pile groups
Part D Design
8. Analytical modelling of steady heat and mass transfers
9. Analytical modelling of transient heat transfer
10. Analytical modelling of capacity and deformation of single energy piles
11. Analytical modelling of capacity and deformation of energy pile groups
12. Numerical modelling of energy geostructures
Part E Design
13. Performance-based design in the context of energy geostructures
14. Determination of design parameters for energy geostructures
15. Performance-based design of energy piles
16. Design of details for construction of energy geostructures
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206232
About the Author
Lyesse Laloui
Lyesse Laloui, PhD, is a Chaired Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, EPFL, Switzerland. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Duke University, USA, and an Advisory Professor at Hohai University, China. His main research interests are in Geomechanics as well as Environmental and Energy Sustainability. Dr. Laloui has written and edited 12 books, authored over 300 refereed scientific papers and is the Editor in Chief of the international journal Geomechanics for Energy and the Environment. Over the past thirty years, he has served as a keynote speaker and honorary lecturer at more than 30 leading international scientific events and he has also delivered training courses for practitioners and scientists on various topics including the analysis and design of energy geostructures. Dr. Laloui has co-founded the GEOEG engineering company, providing integrated solutions for energy geostructures for prominent architectural and engineering projects around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, EPFL, Switzerland.
Alessandro Rotta Loria
Alessandro F. Rotta Loria, PhD, is an Assistant Professor at Northwestern University, USA, and a qualified Professional Civil and Environmental Engineer of the Italian Order of Engineers. His main research interests are at the interface of Geomechanics, Structural Mechanics and Energy. Dr. Rotta Loria is an Editorial Associate of the international journal Geomechanics for Energy and the Environment and is actively involved in many international scientific events as invited lecturer and presenter. Over the past five years, he has received various prizes and honors for excellence in scientific research and he has also delivered training courses for practitioners and scientists on the analysis and design of energy geostructures. Dr. Rotta Loria has co-founded the GEOEG engineering company, providing integrated solutions for energy geostructures for prominent architectural and engineering projects around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor at Northwestern University, USA.