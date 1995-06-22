Analysis and Design Methods, Volume 2

Comprehensive Rock Engineering: Principles, Practice & Projects, Volume 2: Analysis and Design Methods provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of rock engineering. This book attempts to develop higher order continuum theories, empirical rules, and numerical modeling for a variety of practical design applications.

Organized into six parts encompassing 32 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how analysis and design in rock engineering have evolved. This text then provides a discussion of special characteristics of rock engineering design and design methodology. Other chapters consider the trends in rock mechanics modeling, including closed form solutions, numerical modeling, physical models, and empirical rules. This book discusses as well the effects of dynamic phenomena on rock deformation and rock mass stability. The final chapter deals with .empirical design as the most prevalent form of design.

This book is a valuable resource for civil engineers, architects, mine planners, geologists, and development economists.