Analysis and Design Methods, Volume 2
1st Edition
Comprehensive Rock Engineering: Principles, Practice and Projects
Description
Comprehensive Rock Engineering: Principles, Practice & Projects, Volume 2: Analysis and Design Methods provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of rock engineering. This book attempts to develop higher order continuum theories, empirical rules, and numerical modeling for a variety of practical design applications.
Organized into six parts encompassing 32 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how analysis and design in rock engineering have evolved. This text then provides a discussion of special characteristics of rock engineering design and design methodology. Other chapters consider the trends in rock mechanics modeling, including closed form solutions, numerical modeling, physical models, and empirical rules. This book discusses as well the effects of dynamic phenomena on rock deformation and rock mass stability. The final chapter deals with .empirical design as the most prevalent form of design.
This book is a valuable resource for civil engineers, architects, mine planners, geologists, and development economists.
Table of Contents
Overview of Design. Rock Mechanics Continuum Modeling. Rock Mechanics Discontinuum Modeling. Applications to Rock Engineering: Civil Engineering. Mining Engineering. Overview Aspects of Rock Engineering Design. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 862
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 22nd June 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297965
About the Author
Catherine Fairhurst
Dr Catherine Fairhurst is the Head of the Department of Clothing Design and Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. Dr Fairhurst is internationally-known for her research in apparel design and production.
Affiliations and Expertise
USA