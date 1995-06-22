Analysis and Design Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080406152, 9781483297965

Analysis and Design Methods, Volume 2

1st Edition

Comprehensive Rock Engineering: Principles, Practice and Projects

Authors: Catherine Fairhurst
eBook ISBN: 9781483297965
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd June 1995
Page Count: 862
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
449.00
381.65
236.50
201.03
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comprehensive Rock Engineering: Principles, Practice & Projects, Volume 2: Analysis and Design Methods provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of rock engineering. This book attempts to develop higher order continuum theories, empirical rules, and numerical modeling for a variety of practical design applications.

Organized into six parts encompassing 32 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of how analysis and design in rock engineering have evolved. This text then provides a discussion of special characteristics of rock engineering design and design methodology. Other chapters consider the trends in rock mechanics modeling, including closed form solutions, numerical modeling, physical models, and empirical rules. This book discusses as well the effects of dynamic phenomena on rock deformation and rock mass stability. The final chapter deals with .empirical design as the most prevalent form of design.

This book is a valuable resource for civil engineers, architects, mine planners, geologists, and development economists.

Table of Contents

Overview of Design. Rock Mechanics Continuum Modeling. Rock Mechanics Discontinuum Modeling. Applications to Rock Engineering: Civil Engineering. Mining Engineering. Overview Aspects of Rock Engineering Design. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
862
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297965

About the Author

Catherine Fairhurst

Dr Catherine Fairhurst is the Head of the Department of Clothing Design and Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University, UK. Dr Fairhurst is internationally-known for her research in apparel design and production.

Affiliations and Expertise

USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.