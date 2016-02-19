Analysis and Control of Nonlinear Infinite Dimensional Systems, Volume 190
1st Edition
Editors: Barbu
eBook ISBN: 9780080958767
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 1992
Page Count: 475
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 16th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958767
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.