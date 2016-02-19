Analogue Computing Methods presents the field of analogue computation and simulation in a compact and convenient form, providing an outline of models and analogues that have been produced to solve physical problems for the engineer and how to use and program the electronic analogue computer. This book consists of six chapters. The first chapter provides an introduction to analogue computation and discusses certain mathematical techniques. The electronic equipment of an analogue computer is covered in Chapter 2, while its use to solve simple problems, including the method of scaling is elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 describes the general layout of a computer with specifications of selected commercial computers. In Chapter 5, the use of a large computer is elaborated through a reactor simulation. The last chapter outlines particular general analogue devices. Conductive analogues and other methods and special techniques, which have been used in connection with electronic analogue computing, are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to students and individuals conducting work on analogue computing.