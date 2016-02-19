Analogue Computing Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106809, 9781483147567

Analogue Computing Methods

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics Division

Authors: D. Welbourne
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483147567
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 150
Description

Analogue Computing Methods presents the field of analogue computation and simulation in a compact and convenient form, providing an outline of models and analogues that have been produced to solve physical problems for the engineer and how to use and program the electronic analogue computer. This book consists of six chapters. The first chapter provides an introduction to analogue computation and discusses certain mathematical techniques. The electronic equipment of an analogue computer is covered in Chapter 2, while its use to solve simple problems, including the method of scaling is elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 describes the general layout of a computer with specifications of selected commercial computers. In Chapter 5, the use of a large computer is elaborated through a reactor simulation. The last chapter outlines particular general analogue devices. Conductive analogues and other methods and special techniques, which have been used in connection with electronic analogue computing, are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to students and individuals conducting work on analogue computing.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction and Mathematical Techniques

Introduction

Analogue and Digital Computing Machines

Historical

Mathematical Techniques

The Laplace Transform

The Transfer Function

Electrical Impedance

Kirchhoff's Laws

Vectors and Scalars

Separation of Variables

Finite Differences

Lagrange Coefficients

Matrices

Determinants

Eigenvalues and Eigenfunctions

References

Chapter 2 Electronic Analogue Equipment

The Amplifier

The D.C. Amplifier

Basic Relay Controls of the Amplifier

Errors of the Simple Amplifier

The Chopper Stabilized Amplifier

Error Analysis

Errors of Summers and Integrators

Multipliers

The Coefficient Potentiometer

The Servo-multiplier

Crossed-field Multipliers

Hall Effect Multipliers

Quarter-squares Multipliers

Time-division Multipliers

Diode Function Generators and Limiters

Resolvers

Noise Generators

Other Function Generators

References

Chapter 3 Scaling and Applications

Introduction

Scaling

Summer and Integrator Scaling

Time Scaling

Multiplier Scaling

A Worked Example

A Small Problem

Estimate of Maximum Values

Methods of Solution

Some Standard Circuits

Chapter 4 Computers and Associated Equipment

General Design of a Computer

Patchboard

Control

Measurement

Recorders and Readout

Overload Indicators and Alarms

Maintenance

Some Typical Computers

The Pace Systems TR-10

The Solartron SC-30

The Pace Systems 231-R

The English Electric Saturn

Royal Aircraft Establishment Tridac

References

Chapter 5 Application of Large Analogue Computers

A Nuclear Reactor Simulation—An Example

The Physical System

Approximations

Description of the Equations

General Procedure for Preparing a Simulation

Simulation Circuits

Physical Data

Patching and Setting up

Procedure on the Machine

Program of Work

Some Typical Simulation Results

Examples of the Use of Large Analogue Computers

The Nuclear Power Industry

Aircraft Simulation

Missile Systems

Process Control

Control Engineering

References

Chapter 6 General Analogue Devices

The Differential Analyzer

Set-up of a Differential Analyzer

The Incremental Computer

Conductive Analogues

Resistance Sheets

The Electrolytic Tank

Resistance Meshes

Extensions of the Single Resistance Mesh

Resistance-Reactance and Other Meshes

Some Special Applications

Monte Carlo Methods

The Adjoint Method

Operational Research

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147567

About the Author

D. Welbourne

About the Editor

P. Hammond

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton

