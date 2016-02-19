Analogue Computing Methods
Analogue Computing Methods presents the field of analogue computation and simulation in a compact and convenient form, providing an outline of models and analogues that have been produced to solve physical problems for the engineer and how to use and program the electronic analogue computer. This book consists of six chapters. The first chapter provides an introduction to analogue computation and discusses certain mathematical techniques. The electronic equipment of an analogue computer is covered in Chapter 2, while its use to solve simple problems, including the method of scaling is elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 describes the general layout of a computer with specifications of selected commercial computers. In Chapter 5, the use of a large computer is elaborated through a reactor simulation. The last chapter outlines particular general analogue devices. Conductive analogues and other methods and special techniques, which have been used in connection with electronic analogue computing, are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to students and individuals conducting work on analogue computing.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction and Mathematical Techniques
Introduction
Analogue and Digital Computing Machines
Historical
Mathematical Techniques
The Laplace Transform
The Transfer Function
Electrical Impedance
Kirchhoff's Laws
Vectors and Scalars
Separation of Variables
Finite Differences
Lagrange Coefficients
Matrices
Determinants
Eigenvalues and Eigenfunctions
References
Chapter 2 Electronic Analogue Equipment
The Amplifier
The D.C. Amplifier
Basic Relay Controls of the Amplifier
Errors of the Simple Amplifier
The Chopper Stabilized Amplifier
Error Analysis
Errors of Summers and Integrators
Multipliers
The Coefficient Potentiometer
The Servo-multiplier
Crossed-field Multipliers
Hall Effect Multipliers
Quarter-squares Multipliers
Time-division Multipliers
Diode Function Generators and Limiters
Resolvers
Noise Generators
Other Function Generators
References
Chapter 3 Scaling and Applications
Introduction
Scaling
Summer and Integrator Scaling
Time Scaling
Multiplier Scaling
A Worked Example
A Small Problem
Estimate of Maximum Values
Methods of Solution
Some Standard Circuits
Chapter 4 Computers and Associated Equipment
General Design of a Computer
Patchboard
Control
Measurement
Recorders and Readout
Overload Indicators and Alarms
Maintenance
Some Typical Computers
The Pace Systems TR-10
The Solartron SC-30
The Pace Systems 231-R
The English Electric Saturn
Royal Aircraft Establishment Tridac
References
Chapter 5 Application of Large Analogue Computers
A Nuclear Reactor Simulation—An Example
The Physical System
Approximations
Description of the Equations
General Procedure for Preparing a Simulation
Simulation Circuits
Physical Data
Patching and Setting up
Procedure on the Machine
Program of Work
Some Typical Simulation Results
Examples of the Use of Large Analogue Computers
The Nuclear Power Industry
Aircraft Simulation
Missile Systems
Process Control
Control Engineering
References
Chapter 6 General Analogue Devices
The Differential Analyzer
Set-up of a Differential Analyzer
The Incremental Computer
Conductive Analogues
Resistance Sheets
The Electrolytic Tank
Resistance Meshes
Extensions of the Single Resistance Mesh
Resistance-Reactance and Other Meshes
Some Special Applications
Monte Carlo Methods
The Adjoint Method
Operational Research
References
Index
