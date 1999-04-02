Analogue and Digital Communication Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340731253, 9780080527147

Analogue and Digital Communication Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Grahame Smillie
eBook ISBN: 9780080527147
Paperback ISBN: 9780340731253
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd April 1999
Page Count: 312
Description

The rapid expansion of digital communications, particularly in the fields of TV and mobile telephones does not overide the need for a clear understanding of analogue frequencies. Moreover, analogue technology will play an important role in communications well into the 21st century.

Covering the principles behind analogue and digital communication systems, this book takes a less mathematical approach than is often found at this level. It begins with basic principles such as information systems, data compression and error detection before moving on to more advanced topics such as Pulse Code Modulation systems and digital microwave systems. Data protocols are also given so that the reader can gain a good understanding of more complex communication systems. 'Analogue and Digital Communication Techniques' has been designed for students studying HND electronic communication courses but will also be useful to junior undergraduates on similar courses. Some knowledge of basic elctronics is assumed.

Readership

Undergraduate and HND students of electronic communications. Further education students of telecommunications, data communications and mechatronics.

Table of Contents

Definition of terms Analogue modulation principles Spread spectrum systems Digital modulation techniques Pulse code modulation Noise figure and noise temperature Effects of noise and distortion on analogue and digital signals Determination of bit error rates Source coding techniques Bit error detection and correction Line and interface coding * ISO open systems interconnect seven-latyer model.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080527147
Paperback ISBN:
9780340731253

About the Author

Grahame Smillie

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Hull College of Further Education, UK

Reviews

... information provided in one book that is currently difficult to find in several... a reference text for many courses at levels from HNC through to degree (and quite possibly beyond).,John Morris, Havering College, UK,

Ratings and Reviews

