Analog Interfacing to Embedded Microprocessor Systems
2nd Edition
Description
Analog Interfacing to Embedded Microprocessors addresses the technologies and methods used in interfacing analog devices to microprocessors, providing in-depth coverage of practical control applications, op amp examples, and much more. A companion to the author's popular Embedded Microprocessor Systems: Real World Design, this new embedded systems book focuses on measurement and control of analog quantities in embedded systems that are required to interface to the real world.
At a time when modern electronic systems are increasingly digital, a comprehensive source on interfacing the real world to microprocessors should prove invaluable to embedded systems engineers, students, technicians, and hobbyists. Anyone involved in connecting the analog environment to their digital machines, or troubleshooting such connections will find this book especially useful. Stuart Ball is also the author of Debugging Embedded Microprocessor Systems, both published by Newnes. Additionally, Stuart has written articles for periodicals such as Circuit Cellar INK, Byte, and Modern Electronics.
Key Features
- Provides hard-to-find information on interfacing analog devices and technologies to the purely digital world of embedded microprocessors
- Gives the reader the insight and perspective of a real embedded systems design engineer, including tips that only a hands-on professional would know
- Covers important considerations for both hardware and software systems when linking analog and digital devices
Readership
Embedded systems engineers, or those looking to get into the field. Students, engineer technicians, and embedded systems experimenters
Table of Contents
System Design (Dynamic Range, Calibration,Bandwidth, Processor Throughput, Avoiding Excess Speed, Sample Rate and Aliasing), Digital to Analog Converters (Analog to Digital Converters, Types of ADCs, Sample and Hold, Real Parts, Microprocessor Interfacing, Serial Interfaces, Multichannel ADCs, Internal Microcontroller ADCs, Codecs, Interrupt Rate, Design Checklist), Sensors (Temperature Sensors, Optical Sensors, CCDs, Magnetic Sensors, Motion/Acceleration Sensors, Strain Gauge), Time-Based Measurements, Output Control Methods (Open Loop Control, Negative Feedback and Control, Microprocessor-based Systems, Motor Control, Measuring and Analyzing Control Loops, Things to Remember in Control Design) Solenoids, Relays, and Other Analog Outputs (Solenoids, Heaters, Coolers, Fans, LEDs), Motors, EMI, High Precision Applications, Standard Interfaces (IEE 1451.2, 4-20 ma Current Loop), Appendix A Opamp Basics, Appendix B PWM
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 31st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469973
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677233
About the Author
Stuart Ball
Senior Electrical Engineer who has worked for the past twenty years in the field of embedded control systems. He previously worked on Global Positioning Systems and secure communications equipment at Rockwell International, on document processing equipment at Banctec, and on medical electronics at Organon-Teknika. He has written several books and many articles for periodicals such as Circuit Cellar INK, and Modern Electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Embedded Systems consultant and author
Reviews
"Provides hard-to-find information on interfacing analog devices and technologies to the purely digital world of embedded microprocessors. Gives the reader the insight and perspective of a real embedded systems design engineer, including tips that only a hands-on professional would know. Covers important considerations for both hardware and software systmes when linking analog and digital devices. -Embedded Technology ...a comprehensive source on interfacing the real world to microprocessors should prove invaluable to embedded systems engineers, students, technicians, and hobbyists. Anyone involved in connecting the analog environment to their digital machines, or troubleshooting such connections will find this book especially useful. - Embedded Technology In general, for all the sections, there are plenty of simple diagrams and also the maths is kept to a simple level. ...I like this book and recommend it as an introduction to the subject for home use, students and SW Engineers.
...there are plenty of simple diagrams and also the maths is kept to a simple level. I like this book and recommend it as an introduction to the subject for home use, students and engineers." --Chris Hills in the ACCU magazine CVu