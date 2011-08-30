Analog Circuit Design
1st Edition
A Tutorial Guide to Applications and Solutions
Analog circuit and system design today is more essential than ever before. With the growth of digital systems, wireless communications, complex industrial and automotive systems, designers are challenged to develop sophisticated analog solutions. This comprehensive source book of circuit design solutions will aid systems designers with elegant and practical design techniques that focus on common circuit design challenges. The book’s in-depth application examples provide insight into circuit design and application solutions that you can apply in today’s demanding designs.
- Covers the fundamentals of linear/analog circuit and system design to guide engineers with their design challenges
- Based on the Application Notes of Linear Technology, the foremost designer of high performance analog products, readers will gain practical insights into design techniques and practice
- Broad range of topics, including power management tutorials, switching regulator design, linear regulator design, data conversion, signal conditioning, and high frequency/RF design
- Contributors include the leading lights in analog design, Robert Dobkin, Jim Williams and Carl Nelson, among others
Electronics engineers and designers; electronics technicians; engineering students; electronics hobbyists, circuit designers, electrical engineers, instrumentation engineers, or electrical engineering students
Dedication
Publisher’s Note
Trademarks
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Why write applications?
Foreword
Part 1: Power Management
Section 1. Power Management Tutorials
1. Ceramic input capacitors can cause overvoltage transients
Plug in the wall adapter at your own risk
Building the Test Circuit
Turning on the switch
Testing a portable application
Input voltage transients with different input elements
Optimizing Input Capacitors
Conclusion
2. Minimizing switching regulator residue in linear regulator outputs: Banishing those accursed spikes
Introduction
References
3. Power conditioning for notebook and palmtop systems
Introduction
Battery charging
Power supplies for palmtop computers
4. 2-Wire virtual remote sensing for voltage regulators: Clairvoyance marries remote sensing
Introduction
“Virtual” remote sensing
Applications
VRS linear regulators
VRS equipped switching regulators
VRS based isolated switching supplies
VRS halogen lamp drive circuit
References
Section 2. Switching Regulator Design
5. LT1070 design manual
Introduction
Preface
LT1070 operation
Pin functions
Basic switching regulator topologies
Application circuits
Negative buck converter
Negative-to-positive buck-boost converter
Positive buck converter
Flyback converter
Totally isolated converter
Positive current-boosted buck converter
Negative current-boosted buck converter
Negative input/negative output flyback converter
Positive-to-negative flyback converter
Voltage-boosted boost converter
Negative boost converter
Positive-to-negative buck boost converter
Current-boosted boost converter
Forward converter
Frequency compensation
External current limiting
Driving external transistors
Output rectifying diode
Input filters
Efficiency calculations
Output filters
Input and output capacitors
Inductor and transformer basics
Heat sinking information
Troubleshooting hints
Warning
Subharmonic oscillations
Inductor/transformer manufacturers
Core manufacturers
Bibliography
6. Switching regulators for poets: A gentle guide for the trepidatious
Basic flyback regulator
−48V to 5V telecom flyback regulator
Fully-isolated telecom flyback regulator
100W off-line switching regulator
Switch-controlled motor speed controller
Switch-controlled peltier 0°C reference
7. Step-down switching regulators
Basic step down circuit
Practical step-down switching regulator
Dual output step-down regulator
Negative output regulators
Current-boosted step-down regulator
Post regulation-fixed case
Post regulation-variable case
Low quiescent current regulators
Wide range, high power, high voltage regulator
Regulated sinewave output DC/AC converter
References
8. A monolithic switching regulator with 100μV output noise: “Silence is the perfectest herald of joy ...”
Introduction
References
9. Powering complex FPGA-based systems using highly integrated DC/DC μModule regulator systems: Part 1 of 2 Circuit and electrical performance
Innovation in DC/DC design
DC/DC μModule Regulators: Complete Systems in an LGA Package
48A from four parallel DC/DC μModule regulators
Start-up, soft-start and current sharing
Conclusion
10. Powering complex FPGA-based systems using highly integrated DC/DC µModule regulator systems: Part 2 of 2 Thermal performance and layout
60W by paralleling four DC/DC μModule regulators
Thermal performance
Simple copy and paste layout
Conclusion
11. Diode turn-on time induced failures in switching regulators: Never Has so Much Trouble Been Had By so Many with so Few Terminals
Introduction
Diode turn-on time perspectives
Detailed measurement scheme
Diode Testing and Interpreting Results
References
Section 3. Linear Regulator Design
12. Performance verification of low noise, low dropout regulators: Silence of the amps
Introduction
Noise and noise testing
Noise testing considerations
Instrumentation performance verification
Regulator noise measurement
Bypass capacitor (CBYP) influence
Interpreting comparative results
References
Section 4. High Voltage and High Current Applications
13. Parasitic capacitance effects in step-up transformer design
14. High efficiency, high density, PolyPhase converters for high current applications
Introduction
How do PolyPhase techniques affect circuit performance?
Design considerations
Design example: 100A PolyPhase power supply
Summary
Section 5. Powering Lasers and Illumination Devices
15. Ultracompact LCD backlight inverters: A svelte beast cuts high voltage down to size
Introduction
References
16. A thermoelectric cooler temperature controller for fiber optic lasers: Climatic pampering for temperamental lasers
Introduction
Temperature Controller Requirements
Temperature Controller Details
Thermal Loop Considerations
Temperature Control Loop Optimization
Temperature Stability Verification
Reflected Noise Performance
References
17. Current sources for fiber optic lasers: A compendium of pleasant current events
Introduction
References
18. Bias voltage and current sense circuits for avalanche photodiodes: Feeding and reading the APD
Introduction
Summary
References
Section 6. Automotive and Industrial Power Design
19. Developments in battery stack voltage measurement: A simple solution to a not so simple problem
The battery stack problem
Transformer based sampling voltmeter
Detailed circuit operation
Multi-cell version
Automatic control and calibration
Firmware description
Measurement details
Adding more channels
References
Part 2: Data conversion, signal conditioning and high frequency/RF
Section 1. Data Conversion
20. Some techniques for direct digitization of transducer outputs
21. The care and feeding of high performance ADCs: get all the bits you paid for
Introduction
An ADC has many “inputs”
Ground planes and grounding
Supply bypassing
Reference bypassing
Driving the analog input
Choosing an op amp
Driving the convert-start input
Routing the data outputs
Conclusion
22. A standards lab grade 20-bit DAC with 0.1ppm/°C drift: The dedicated art of digitizing one part per million
Introduction
References
23. Delta sigma ADC bridge measurement techniques
Introduction
Low cost, precision altimeter uses direct digitization
How Many Bits?
Increasing Resolution with Amplifiers
How Much Gain?
ADC Response to Amplifier Noise
How Many Bits?
Faster or More Resolution with the LTC2440
How Many Bits?
24. 1ppm settling time measurement for a monolithic 18-bit DAC: When does the last angel stop dancing on a speeding pinhead?
Introduction
DAC settling time
Considerations for measuring DAC settling time
Sampling based high resolution DAC settling time measurement
Developing a sampling switch
Electronic switch equivalents
Transconductance amplifier based switch equivalent
DAC settling time measurement method
Detailed settling time circuitry
Settling time circuit performance
Using the sampling-based settling time circuit
References
Section 2. Signal Conditioning
25. Applications for a switched-capacitor instrumentation building block
Instrumentation amplifier
Ultrahigh performance instrumentation amplifier
Lock-in amplifier
Wide range, digitally controlled, variable gain amplifier
Precision, linearized platinum RTD signal conditioner
Relative humidity sensor signal conditioner
LVDT signal conditioner
Charge pump F→V and V→F converters
12-bit A→D converter
Miscellaneous circuits
Voltage-controlled current source—grounded source and load
Current sensing in supply rails
0.01% analog multiplier
Inverting a reference
Low power, 5 V driven, temperature compensated crystal oscillator
Simple thermometer
High current, “inductorless,” switching regulator
26. Application considerations and circuits for a new chopper-stabilized op amp
Applications
Standard grade variable voltage reference
Ultra-precision instrumentation amplifier
High performance isolation amplifier
Stabilized, low input capacitance buffer (FET probe)
Chopper-stabilized comparator
Stabilized data converter
Wide range V→F converter
1Hz to 30MHz V→F converter
16-bit A/D converter
Simple remote thermometer
Output stages
References
27. Designing linear circuits for 5V single supply operation
Linearized RTD signal conditioner
Linearized output methane detector
Cold junction compensated thermocouple signal conditioner
5V powered precision instrumentation amplifier
5V powered strain gauge signal conditioner
“Tachless” motor speed controller
4-20mA current loop transmitter
Fully isolated limit comparator
Fully isolated 10-bit A/D converter
28. Application considerations for an instrumentation lowpass filter
Description
Tuning the LTC1062
LTC1062 clock requirements
Internal oscillator
Clock feedthrough
Single 5V supply operation
Dynamic range and signal/noise ratio
Step response and burst response
LTC1062 shows little aliasing
Cascading the LTC1062
Using the LTC1062 to create a notch
Comments on capacitor types
Clock circuits
Acknowledgement
29. Micropower circuits for signal conditioning
Platinum RTD signal conditioner
Thermocouple signal conditioner
Sampled strain gauge signal conditioner
Strobed operation strain gauge bridge signal conditioner
Thermistor signal conditioner for current loop application
Microampere drain wall thermostat
Freezer alarm
12-Bit A/D converter
10-Bit, 100μA A/D converter
20μs sample-hold
10kHz voltage-to-frequency converter
1MHz voltage-to-frequency converter
Switching regulator
Post regulated micropower switching regulator
30. Thermocouple measurement
Introduction
Thermocouples in perspective
Signal conditioning issues
Cold junction compensation
Amplifier selection
Additional circuit considerations
Differential thermocouple amplifiers
Isolated thermocouple amplifiers
Digital output thermocouple isolator
Linearization techniques
References
31. Take the mystery out of the switched-capacitor filter: The system designer’s filter compendium
Introduction
Circuit board layout considerations
Power supplies
Input considerations
Filter response
Filter sensitivity
Output considerations
Clock circuitry
Conclusions
Bibliography
32. Bridge circuits: Marrying gain and balance
Resistance bridges
Bridge output amplifiers
DC bridge circuit applications
Common mode suppression techniques
Single supply common mode suppression circuits
Switched-capacitor based instrumentation amplifiers
Optically coupled switched-capacitor instrumentation amplifier
Platinum RTD resistance bridge circuits
Digitally corrected platinum resistance bridge
Thermistor bridge
Low power bridge circuits
Strobed power bridge drive
Sampled output bridge signal conditioner
Continuous output sampled bridge signal conditioner
High resolution continuous output sampled bridge signal conditioner
AC driven bridge/synchronous demodulator
AC driven bridge for level transduction
Time domain bridge
Bridge oscillator—square wave output
Quartz stabilized bridge oscillator
Sine wave output quartz stabilized bridge oscillator
Wien bridge-based oscillators
Diode bridge-based 2.5MHz precision rectifier/AC voltmeter
References
33. High speed amplifier techniques: A designer’s companion for wideband circuitry
Preface
Introduction
Perspectives on high speed design
Mr. Murphy’s gallery of high speed amplifier problems
Tutorial section
Applications Section I — Amplifiers
Applications Section II — Oscillators
Applications section III — Data conversion
APPLICATIONS SECTION IV — MISCELLANEOUS CIRCUITS
References
34. A seven-nanosecond comparator for single supply operation: Guidance for putting civilized speed to work
Introduction
The LT1394 — an overview
Tutorial section
Applications
References
35. Understanding and applying voltage references
Essential features
Reference pitfalls
Reference applications
Conclusion
For further reading
36. Instrumentation applications for a monolithic oscillator: A clock for all reasons
Introduction
References
37. Slew rate verification for wideband amplifiers: The taming of the slew
Introduction
References
38. Instrumentation circuitry using RMS-to-DC converters: RMS converters rectify average results
Introduction
References
39. 775 nanovolt noise measurement for a low noise voltage reference: Quantifying silence
Introduction
Noise measurement
Noise measurement circuit performance
References
Section 3. High Frequency/RF Design
40. LT5528 WCDMA ACPR, AltCPR and noise measurements
Introduction
41. Measuring phase and delay errors accurately in I/Q modulators
Introduction
Measurements
Applying the method
Conclusion
Subject Index
- 960
- English
- © Newnes 2011
- 30th August 2011
- Newnes
- 9780123851864
- 9780123851857
Bob Dobkin
Bob Dobkin is a founder and Chief Technical Officer of Linear Technology Corporation. Prior to 1999, he was responsible for all new product development at Linear. Before founding Linear Technology in 1981, Dobkin was Director of Advanced Circuit Development at National Semiconductor for eleven years. He has been intimately involved in the development of high performance linear integrated circuits for over 30 years and has generated many industry standard circuits. Dobkin holds over 100 patents pertaining to linear ICs and has authored over 50 articles and papers. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Linear Technology Corporation, Milpitas, CA, USA
Jim Williams
Jim Williams, who worked for Linear Technology for nearly three decades, was a talented and prolific circuit designer and author in the field of analog electronics until his untimely passing in 2011. In nearly 30 years with Linear, he had the unique role of staff scientist with interests spanning product definition, development and support. Before joining Linear Technology in 1982, Williams worked in National Semiconductor’s Linear Integrated Circuits Group for three years. Williams was a legendary circuit designer, problem solver, mentor and writer with writings published as Linear application notes and EDN magazine articles. In addition, he was writer/editor of four books. Williams was named Innovator of the Year by EDN magazine in 1992, elected to Electronic Design Hall of Fame in 2002, and was honored posthumously by EDN and EE Times in 2012 as the first recipient of the Jim Williams Contributor of the Year Award.
Linear Technology Corporation, Milpitas, California
"This book is a great companion volume to Volume I with informative application notes and a full complement of reference designs. The chapters are not just every day application notes and reference designs, but give insights to problem-solving, design decision-making the thought process that goes along with a robust, successful design. That's why I love this book…This book is a keeper that needs to be on every designer's bookshelf, right next to Volume I." --EDN.com, March 2013
"Subtitled 'Immersion in the black art of analog design', this huge book has over 1,200 A4 pages of joy…you will learn something from every page…delightfully readable." --ElectronicsWeekly.com, April 2013
"…this is quite an extensive work with 1250 pages. A collection of "application notes"…[it will] help you understand and solve practical problems. Here interesting questions will be answered such as ‘Why is my phone ringing,’ but also highly complex power supply circuits." --Design and Elektronik, February 2013
"For analog designers or anyone who brushes against analog design issues…Analog Circuit Design: A Tutorial Guide to Applications and Solutions...is a great place to start. Each time I look through this book, I get new insight and understanding based on the knowledge, experience, challenges, and mysteries the authors and other contributors bring…books like this can help you get your job done faster and with fewer re-spins." --Planet Analog, January 2013
"This in-depth source book of circuit design solutions supplies engineers with practical design techniques that focus on common analog challenges. The full support package includes online resources such as data sheets, design notes and LTspice design simulation software tools from Linear Technology." --EETimes.com and others, December 2012
"The 932-page book compiles 41 of Linear Tech's applications and each app note has its own chapter. The book divides information into two sections; one that covers power management (19 app notes) and a second that covers data conversion, signal conditioning, and Highfrequency & RF (22 app notes)... Anyone who works with analog electronics--and those who hope to--should own a copy of this book." --Dev-Monkey.com
"This is a handsome book that I will happily find space for on my shelf. It is extremely good value for money and is, thank heavens, a prime example of why it will be some time before e-books have a real place in the publication of technology texts. There should be a place for this latest ANALOG Circuit Design in the hands of every novice, journeyman, and experienced analog designer." --En Genius.net
"In September, three months after a stroke ended Jim’s life, the book – what may be the only coffee table book for analog engineers – came out. What’s remarkable is how easy it is to get into, how much it makes you want to browse – like a traditional coffee-table book. As my friend Paul Rako, described Jim’s writing style, ‘He never tried to impress you with his math or his intellect. He didn't make things complicated so you would think he was smart. He made things look simple. That is why he was brilliant.’" --Electronic Design.com