Analog and Digital Circuits for Electronic Control System Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678100, 9780080475813

Analog and Digital Circuits for Electronic Control System Applications

1st Edition

Using the TI MSP430 Microcontroller

Authors: Jerry Luecke
eBook ISBN: 9780080475813
Paperback ISBN: 9780750678100
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 24th September 2004
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57.99
49.29
6900.00
5865.00
86.36
73.41
83.95
71.36
63.95
54.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
48.99
41.64
60.95
51.81
80.95
68.81
74.95
63.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Today’s control system designers face an ever-increasing “need for speed” and accuracy in their system measurements and computations. New design approaches using microcontrollers and DSP are emerging, and designers must understand these new approaches, the tools available, and how best to apply them.

This practical text covers the latest techniques in microcontroller-based control system design, making use of the popular MSP430 microcontroller from Texas Instruments.

The book covers all the circuits of the system, including: · Sensors and their output signals · Design and application of signal conditioning circuits · A-to-D and D-to-A circuit design · Operation and application of the powerful and popular TI MSP430 microcontroller · Data transmission circuits · System power control circuitry

Written by an experienced microcontroller engineer and textbook author, the book is lavishly illustrated and includes numerous specific circuit design examples, including a fully tested and documented hands-on project using the MSP430 that makes use of the principles described. For students, engineers, technicians, and hobbyists, this practical text provides the answers you need to design modern control systems quickly and easily.

Key Features

  • Seasoned Texas Instruments designer provides a ground-up perspective on embedded control systems
  • Pedagogical style provides a self-learning approach with examples, quizzes and review features

Readership

Electronics engineering technology students. New embedded engineers, experienced engineers moving to microcontroller system design, hobbyists.

Table of Contents

Signal Paths for Analog to Digital; Signal Paths for Digital to Analog; Sensors; Signal Conditioning; ADCs and DACs; Digital Signal Processing; Examples of Assembly Language Programming; Data Transmissions; System Power and Control; Microcontroller Application Project.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080475813
Paperback ISBN:
9780750678100

About the Author

Jerry Luecke

Affiliations and Expertise

Semiconductor Circuit Designer, formerly with Texas Instruments, Dallas, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.