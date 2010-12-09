Analgesia and Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 14-1
1st Edition
Authors: Joanne Paul-Murphy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705207
eBook ISBN: 9781455709731
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Page Count: 200
Description
This issue will explore the latest research and clinical information concerning analgesia of exotic pet species. The majority of the issue will cover the use of analgesics in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals. Other articles will cover cross species analgesimetry and pharmacokinetics, tramadol use in zoological medicine, clinical application of acupuncture in zoological companion animals, and physical therapy for zoological companion animals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705207
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709731
About the Authors
Joanne Paul-Murphy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, Companion Avian and Exotic Pets, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.