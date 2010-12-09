Analgesia and Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705207, 9781455709731

Analgesia and Pain Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 14-1

1st Edition

Authors: Joanne Paul-Murphy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705207
eBook ISBN: 9781455709731
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Page Count: 200
Description

This issue will explore the latest research and clinical information concerning analgesia of exotic pet species. The majority of the issue will cover the use of analgesics in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals. Other articles will cover cross species analgesimetry and pharmacokinetics, tramadol use in zoological medicine, clinical application of acupuncture in zoological companion animals, and physical therapy for zoological companion animals.

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705207
eBook ISBN:
9781455709731

About the Authors

Joanne Paul-Murphy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, Companion Avian and Exotic Pets, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA, USA

