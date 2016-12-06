Anal Canal Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482721, 9780323482929

Anal Canal Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Cathy Eng
eBook ISBN: 9780323482929
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482721
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Cathy Eng, is devoted to Anal Canal Cancers. Dr. Eng has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology of Anal Canal Cancers; Management of Anal Dysplasia; Diagnosis and Diagnostic Imaging of Anal Canal Cancers; Pathology of Anal Canal Cancers; Treatment of the Primary Tumor in Anal Canal Cancers; Acute and Chronic Toxicities of Radiation Therapy for Anal Canal Cancers; Locally Recurrent Disease Related to Anal Canal Cancers; Surveillance of Anal Canal Cancers; Metastatic Anal Cancer and Novel Agents; Treatment of Oligometastatic Disease; Unusual Anal Cancers: Melanoma and Carcinoid; Patient Perspective and Personal Journey of Treating a “Rare Cancer”; HIV/AIDS, HPV, and Anal Cancer; Pathology of Anal Cancer, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482929
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323482721

Cathy Eng Author

Department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology Division of Cancer Medicine The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Cente

