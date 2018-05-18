Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071652, 9780702071867

Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z

6th Edition

An Encyclopaedia of Principles and Practice

Authors: Steve Yentis Nicholas Hirsch James Ip
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071652
eBook ISBN: 9780702071867
eBook ISBN: 9780702071874
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2018
Page Count: 654
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

An A-Z encyclopaedia of principles and practice.

Description

For 25 years Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z has provided a comprehensive resource of the relevant aspects of pharmacology, physiology, anatomy, physics, statistics, medicine, surgery, general anaesthetic practice, intensive care, equipment, and the history of anaesthesia and intensive care.

Originally prepared as essential reading for candidates for the Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and similar exams, this fully updated edition will also prove as invaluable as ever for all anaesthetists and critical care physicians, as well as operating department practitioners and specialist nurses.

Key Features

  • The alphabetical arrangement with extensive cross-referencing ensures a full understanding of topics.

  • The succinct and clear text and diagrams　make for easy quick reference.

  • The exam preparation checklist is ordered by key topics to facilitate effective revision.

  • The contents are easily accessible with the accompanying ebook.

Details

No. of pages:
654
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071652
eBook ISBN:
9780702071867
eBook ISBN:
9780702071874

About the Authors

Steve Yentis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Anaesthetist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital; Honorary Reader, Imperial College, London, UK

Nicholas Hirsch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Consultant Anaesthetist, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery; Honorary Senior Lecturer, The Institute of Neurology, London, UK

James Ip Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Fellow in Anaesthesia, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.