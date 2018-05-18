Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z
6th Edition
An Encyclopaedia of Principles and Practice
Table of Contents
An A-Z encyclopaedia of principles and practice.
Description
For 25 years Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z has provided a comprehensive resource of the relevant aspects of pharmacology, physiology, anatomy, physics, statistics, medicine, surgery, general anaesthetic practice, intensive care, equipment, and the history of anaesthesia and intensive care.
Originally prepared as essential reading for candidates for the Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and similar exams, this fully updated edition will also prove as invaluable as ever for all anaesthetists and critical care physicians, as well as operating department practitioners and specialist nurses.
Key Features
- The alphabetical arrangement with extensive cross-referencing ensures a full understanding of topics.
- The succinct and clear text and diagrams make for easy quick reference.
- The exam preparation checklist is ordered by key topics to facilitate effective revision.
- The contents are easily accessible with the accompanying ebook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071867
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071874
About the Authors
Steve Yentis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital; Honorary Reader, Imperial College, London, UK
Nicholas Hirsch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Consultant Anaesthetist, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery; Honorary Senior Lecturer, The Institute of Neurology, London, UK
James Ip Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Fellow in Anaesthesia, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK.