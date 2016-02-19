Anaerobic Bacteriology: Clinical and Laboratory Practice, Third edition discusses the importance of the non-sporing anaerobic bacteria as a significant cause of infection in man. This edition updates the anaerobic methodology, systematics, and ecological and pathogenetic associations of the non-sporing anaerobes. The descriptive bacteriology of the non-clostridial anaerobes and clinical syndromes produced by them in man are also considered. Other topics discussed include the anaerobic jar, inoculation of media, and antibiotic susceptibility testing of anaerobes. The histotoxic clostridia of infected wounds, anaerobic cocci, and infections related to the gastrointestinal tract are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the uterine gas gangrenous infections and other clostridial infections. This book is a good source for medical practitioners, clinicians, and medical students concerned with anaerobic bacteria.

Table of Contents



1. Methods of Growing Anaerobes

The Anaerobic Jar

Other Methods of Obtaining an Oxygen-Free Atmosphere

Pre-Reduced Anaerobically Sterilized Roll Tube Technique

Anaerobic Cabinets and Glove Boxes

Shake Cultures and Fluid Cultures

Reducing Agents

Appendix

References

2. Media

Inoculation of Media

Preparation of Media

Some Medium Additives

Cooked Meat Medium

VL (Viande—Levure) Broth

Reinforced Clostridial Medium

Columbia Agar Base

Fresh Blood Agar

Heated Blood (Chocolate) Agar

Benzidine Heated Blood Agar

Egg Yolk Agar and Human Serum Agar

Milk Medium and Litmus Milk

Milk Agar

Casein Agar

Gelatin Agar

Deoxyribonuclease Agar (DNAse Agar)

Tributyrin Agar

Concentrated (Firm) Agar

Media for Sporulation of Cl. Perfringens

Fermentation Media

Bile Broth

Hydrogen Sulphide Production

Indole Production

Nitrate Reduction

Catalase Production

Urea Medium

The API Microsystem for Anaerobes

Selective Agents

Selective Media

Media for Anaerobic Blood Culture

Stock Cultures of Anaerobes

References

3. Examination and Identification of Anaerobes

Morphology and Staining

Colonial Appearance

Cultural Characteristics

Antibiotic Disc Resistance

Growth Inhibition and Stimulation

Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing of Anaerobes

Animal Inoculation and Protection Tests

Serological and Toxicological Aspects of Anaerobes

Gas Liquid Chromatography

References

4. Characteristics of The Pathogenic and Related Clostridia

Definition

Classification

Clostridium Tetani

Clostridium Botulinum

The Histotoxic Clostridia of Infected Wounds

Clostridium Perfringens

Clostridium Novyi

Clostridium Septicum and Clostridium Chauvoei

Clostridium Histolyticum

Clostridium Tertium

Clostridium Sporogenes

Clostridium Bifermentans and Clostridium Sordellii

Clostridium Fallax

Clostridium Cochlearium

Clostridium Paraputrificwn

Clostridium Lentoputrescens

Clostridium Cadaveris

Clostridium Sphenoides

Clostridium Carnis

Clostridium Difficile

Clostridium Subterminale

Clostridium Barati

References

5. The Non-Clostridial Anaerobes

Bacteroides

Fusobacterium

Actinomyces and Arachnia

Eubacterium

Propionibacterium

The Anaerobic Cocci

Veillonella Alcalescens and Veillonella Parvula

Peptococcus

Peptostreptococcus

References

6. Infections Due To Non-Clostridial Anaerobes

Obstetrical and Gynaecological Infections

Other Genitourinary Infections

Infections Related to the Gastrointestinal Tract

Infections of the Respiratory Tract

Intracranial Suppurative Disease

Bone and Joint Infections

Superficial and Soft Tissue Infections

Bacteraemia

Endocarditis

Treatment of Bacteroides and Related Infections

Diagnosis of Non-Clostridial Anaerobic Infections

Actinomycosis

References

7. Clostridial Infections

Wound Infections

Tetanus

Gas Gangrene (Clostridial Myonecrosis)

Uterine Gas Gangrenous Infections

Botulism

Cl Perfringens Food Poisoning

Enteritis Necroticans (Necrotizing Jejunitis)

Necrotizing Colitis

Other Clostridial Infections

References

Index