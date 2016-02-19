Anaerobic Bacteriology
3rd Edition
Clinical and Laboratory Practice
Description
Anaerobic Bacteriology: Clinical and Laboratory Practice, Third edition discusses the importance of the non-sporing anaerobic bacteria as a significant cause of infection in man. This edition updates the anaerobic methodology, systematics, and ecological and pathogenetic associations of the non-sporing anaerobes. The descriptive bacteriology of the non-clostridial anaerobes and clinical syndromes produced by them in man are also considered. Other topics discussed include the anaerobic jar, inoculation of media, and antibiotic susceptibility testing of anaerobes. The histotoxic clostridia of infected wounds, anaerobic cocci, and infections related to the gastrointestinal tract are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the uterine gas gangrenous infections and other clostridial infections. This book is a good source for medical practitioners, clinicians, and medical students concerned with anaerobic bacteria.
Table of Contents
1. Methods of Growing Anaerobes
The Anaerobic Jar
Other Methods of Obtaining an Oxygen-Free Atmosphere
Pre-Reduced Anaerobically Sterilized Roll Tube Technique
Anaerobic Cabinets and Glove Boxes
Shake Cultures and Fluid Cultures
Reducing Agents
Appendix
References
2. Media
Inoculation of Media
Preparation of Media
Some Medium Additives
Cooked Meat Medium
VL (Viande—Levure) Broth
Reinforced Clostridial Medium
Columbia Agar Base
Fresh Blood Agar
Heated Blood (Chocolate) Agar
Benzidine Heated Blood Agar
Egg Yolk Agar and Human Serum Agar
Milk Medium and Litmus Milk
Milk Agar
Casein Agar
Gelatin Agar
Deoxyribonuclease Agar (DNAse Agar)
Tributyrin Agar
Concentrated (Firm) Agar
Media for Sporulation of Cl. Perfringens
Fermentation Media
Bile Broth
Hydrogen Sulphide Production
Indole Production
Nitrate Reduction
Catalase Production
Urea Medium
The API Microsystem for Anaerobes
Selective Agents
Selective Media
Media for Anaerobic Blood Culture
Stock Cultures of Anaerobes
References
3. Examination and Identification of Anaerobes
Morphology and Staining
Colonial Appearance
Cultural Characteristics
Antibiotic Disc Resistance
Growth Inhibition and Stimulation
Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing of Anaerobes
Animal Inoculation and Protection Tests
Serological and Toxicological Aspects of Anaerobes
Gas Liquid Chromatography
References
4. Characteristics of The Pathogenic and Related Clostridia
Definition
Classification
Clostridium Tetani
Clostridium Botulinum
The Histotoxic Clostridia of Infected Wounds
Clostridium Perfringens
Clostridium Novyi
Clostridium Septicum and Clostridium Chauvoei
Clostridium Histolyticum
Clostridium Tertium
Clostridium Sporogenes
Clostridium Bifermentans and Clostridium Sordellii
Clostridium Fallax
Clostridium Cochlearium
Clostridium Paraputrificwn
Clostridium Lentoputrescens
Clostridium Cadaveris
Clostridium Sphenoides
Clostridium Carnis
Clostridium Difficile
Clostridium Subterminale
Clostridium Barati
References
5. The Non-Clostridial Anaerobes
Bacteroides
Fusobacterium
Actinomyces and Arachnia
Eubacterium
Propionibacterium
The Anaerobic Cocci
Veillonella Alcalescens and Veillonella Parvula
Peptococcus
Peptostreptococcus
References
6. Infections Due To Non-Clostridial Anaerobes
Obstetrical and Gynaecological Infections
Other Genitourinary Infections
Infections Related to the Gastrointestinal Tract
Infections of the Respiratory Tract
Intracranial Suppurative Disease
Bone and Joint Infections
Superficial and Soft Tissue Infections
Bacteraemia
Endocarditis
Treatment of Bacteroides and Related Infections
Diagnosis of Non-Clostridial Anaerobic Infections
Actinomycosis
References
7. Clostridial Infections
Wound Infections
Tetanus
Gas Gangrene (Clostridial Myonecrosis)
Uterine Gas Gangrenous Infections
Botulism
Cl Perfringens Food Poisoning
Enteritis Necroticans (Necrotizing Jejunitis)
Necrotizing Colitis
Other Clostridial Infections
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191850