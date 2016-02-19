Anabolic Steroids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231266, 9781483265049

Anabolic Steroids

1st Edition

Authors: H.-L. Krüskemper
eBook ISBN: 9781483265049
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 246
Description

Anabolic Steroids attempts to trace the development of anabolic steroids in the chemical, experimental biological, and clinical disciplines, and presents a precise outline of the current state of substantiated knowledge. This book deals with anabolic steroids derived from natural androgens and characterized by their stimulatory action on the biosynthesis of tissue protein and by their simultaneous low androgenicity. The biochemical part is a review of substantiated and current knowledge based largely on experimental results with animals, while the clinical part attempts to bring out the pathophysiological rationale of therapy with anabolic steroids, again based on experimental data.
The book begins with a discussion of the nomenclature and chemistry of anabolic steroids. This is followed by separate chapters on the metabolism, activities, and mechanism of action of anabolic steroids; clinical application of anabolic steroids, side effects, and test procedures.

Table of Contents


Preface to First German Edition

Chapter I. Introduction

Text

Chapter II. Nomenclature and Chemistry of Anabolic Steroids

Text

Chapter III. Metabolism of Anabolic Steroids

Text

Chapter IV. Activities of Anabolic Steroids

A. Myotropic Activity and the Myotropic-Androgenic Index of Anabolic Steroids

B. Retention of Nitrogen, Potassium, Phosphorus, and Calcium; Weight Gain; Changes in Serum Protein

C. Creatine Metabolism

D. Carbohydrate Metabolism

E. Lipid Metabolism

F. Basal Metabolism; Tissue Metabolism; Enzymes

G. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism

H. Connective Tissue; Skeleton

I. Thymus

J. Liver

K. Kidney

L. Anticatabolic Activity of Anabolic Steroids

M. Normal and Pathologic Growth

N. Hormonal Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids

Chapter V. Mechanism of Action of Anabolic Steroids

Text

Chapter VI. Clinical Application of Anabolic Steroids

A. Indications for Therapy with Anabolic Steroids

B. Contraindications

Chapter VII. Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids

Text

Chapter VIII. Test Procedures for Anabolic Steroids

A. The Myotropic-Androgenic Index (38)

B. Demonstration of Nitrogen-Retaining (Anabolic) Activity

C. Protective Effect of Anabolic Steroids

D. Antigonadotropic Activity

E. Extrogenic, Antiestrogenic, and Gestagenic Activity of Anabolic Steroids

Appendix

Bibliography

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265049

