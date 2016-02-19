Anabolic Steroids attempts to trace the development of anabolic steroids in the chemical, experimental biological, and clinical disciplines, and presents a precise outline of the current state of substantiated knowledge. This book deals with anabolic steroids derived from natural androgens and characterized by their stimulatory action on the biosynthesis of tissue protein and by their simultaneous low androgenicity. The biochemical part is a review of substantiated and current knowledge based largely on experimental results with animals, while the clinical part attempts to bring out the pathophysiological rationale of therapy with anabolic steroids, again based on experimental data.

The book begins with a discussion of the nomenclature and chemistry of anabolic steroids. This is followed by separate chapters on the metabolism, activities, and mechanism of action of anabolic steroids; clinical application of anabolic steroids, side effects, and test procedures.