Anabolic Steroids
1st Edition
Description
Anabolic Steroids attempts to trace the development of anabolic steroids in the chemical, experimental biological, and clinical disciplines, and presents a precise outline of the current state of substantiated knowledge. This book deals with anabolic steroids derived from natural androgens and characterized by their stimulatory action on the biosynthesis of tissue protein and by their simultaneous low androgenicity. The biochemical part is a review of substantiated and current knowledge based largely on experimental results with animals, while the clinical part attempts to bring out the pathophysiological rationale of therapy with anabolic steroids, again based on experimental data.
The book begins with a discussion of the nomenclature and chemistry of anabolic steroids. This is followed by separate chapters on the metabolism, activities, and mechanism of action of anabolic steroids; clinical application of anabolic steroids, side effects, and test procedures.
Table of Contents
Preface to First German Edition
Chapter I. Introduction
Chapter II. Nomenclature and Chemistry of Anabolic Steroids
Chapter III. Metabolism of Anabolic Steroids
Chapter IV. Activities of Anabolic Steroids
A. Myotropic Activity and the Myotropic-Androgenic Index of Anabolic Steroids
B. Retention of Nitrogen, Potassium, Phosphorus, and Calcium; Weight Gain; Changes in Serum Protein
C. Creatine Metabolism
D. Carbohydrate Metabolism
E. Lipid Metabolism
F. Basal Metabolism; Tissue Metabolism; Enzymes
G. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism
H. Connective Tissue; Skeleton
I. Thymus
J. Liver
K. Kidney
L. Anticatabolic Activity of Anabolic Steroids
M. Normal and Pathologic Growth
N. Hormonal Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids
Chapter V. Mechanism of Action of Anabolic Steroids
Chapter VI. Clinical Application of Anabolic Steroids
A. Indications for Therapy with Anabolic Steroids
B. Contraindications
Chapter VII. Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids
Chapter VIII. Test Procedures for Anabolic Steroids
A. The Myotropic-Androgenic Index (38)
B. Demonstration of Nitrogen-Retaining (Anabolic) Activity
C. Protective Effect of Anabolic Steroids
D. Antigonadotropic Activity
E. Extrogenic, Antiestrogenic, and Gestagenic Activity of Anabolic Steroids
Appendix
Bibliography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265049