An Update on Pediatric Oncology and Hematology , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue highlights some of the exciting new developments in pediatric oncology and hematology. Three articles are devoted to pediatric leukemia, which remains the most common form of pediatric cancer. Specifically, articles address ALL, AML, and leukemia in patients with Down syndrome. Other articles that address pediatric oncology include CNS tumors and neuroblastoma as well as advances in cancer immunotherapy. A very interesting article addresses the challenges experienced by adults who survived a childhood cancer. The hematology articles in this issue cover aspects that most clinicians see on a regular basis—sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and hemophilia, and ITP.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722024
About the Authors
Max Coppes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC
Russell Ware Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Hematology, Institute Co-Director, Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute, Associate Director, Global Health Center,Marjoy J. Johnson Chair of Hematology Translational Research, Cincinnati Children’s, Professor, UC Department of Pediatric,Cincinnati Ohio