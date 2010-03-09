An Update on Pediatric Oncology and Hematology , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

This issue highlights some of the exciting new developments in pediatric oncology and hematology. Three articles are devoted to pediatric leukemia, which remains the most common form of pediatric cancer. Specifically, articles address ALL, AML, and leukemia in patients with Down syndrome. Other articles that address pediatric oncology include CNS tumors and neuroblastoma as well as advances in cancer immunotherapy. A very interesting article addresses the challenges experienced by adults who survived a childhood cancer. The hematology articles in this issue cover aspects that most clinicians see on a regular basis—sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and hemophilia, and ITP.