An Outline of Developmental Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080113432, 9781483154503

An Outline of Developmental Physiology

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology

Authors: Chr. P. Raven
Editors: G. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483154503
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 238
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An Outline of Developmental Physiology was first published in the Dutch language in 1948, while the first English edition appeared in 1954. It was meant in the first place for readers who, though interested in its subject and having some general knowledge of science, were not acquainted with more than the first elements of biology. This new edition has been brought up to date by taking into account the literature up to about the middle of 1963. The book opens with a discussion of the fusion of sperm and egg. This is followed by separate chapters that explain the series of processes that transform the initially fairly homogeneous structure of the egg into a system with a considerable degree of spatial multiplicity.
This book may be used as a preliminary introduction into the field in undergraduate classes. A list of references has been added in the interest of those who might want to refer to the original publications on some special problem. Moreover, a glossary of scientific terms has been included for the benefit of those readers who are not professional biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

II. The Initiation of Development: The Fertilization of the Egg

III. The Structure of the Fertilized Egg

IV. Polarity and Symmetry; the Cortical Field

V. Chemodifferentiation

VI. The Realization of the Nuclear Factors

VII. The Topogenesis of the Embryo

VIII. Induction and Organization: I. Neurulation

IX. Induction and Organization: II. The Period of Organ Development

X. The Later Stages of Development

XI. Regeneration

XII. Some Final Considerations

Glossary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154503

About the Author

Chr. P. Raven

About the Editor

G. Kerkut

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.