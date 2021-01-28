An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755450

An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Editor: Peter Kriz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755450
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Sports-Related Concussion. Guest edited by Dr. Peter Kriz, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Epidemiology of SRC, Biomechanics of SRC, Diagnosis, On-field Management of SRC, Outpatient Management of Sports-Related Concussion, Neuropsychological Assessment of SRC, Rehabilitation of SRC, Neuroimaging in SRC, Medical Therapies for Concussion, Female Athlete and SRC, Pediatric Athlete and SRC, Prevention of Sport-Related Concussion, Long-term neurocognitive, mental health consequences of collision sports, Future Directions in SRC Management, among other topics.

About the Editor

Peter Kriz

