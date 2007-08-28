An Invitation to Biomathematics
1st Edition
Description
Essential for all biology and biomathematics courses, this textbook provides students with a fresh perspective of quantitative techniques in biology in a field where virtually any advance in the life sciences requires a sophisticated mathematical approach. An Invitation to Biomathematics, expertly written by a team of experienced educators, offers students a solid understanding of solving biological problems with mathematical applications. This text succeeds in enabling students to truly experience advancements made in biology through mathematical models by containing computer-based hands-on laboratory projects with emphasis on model development, model validation, and model refinement.
The supplementary work, Laboratory Manual of Biomathematics is available separately ISBN 0123740223, or as a set ISBN: 0123740290)
Key Features
- Provides a complete guide for development of quantification skills crucial for applying mathematical methods to biological problems
- Includes well-known examples from across disciplines in the life sciences including modern biomedical research
- Explains how to use data sets or dynamical processes to build mathematical models
- Offers extensive illustrative materials
- Written in clear and easy-to-follow language without assuming a background in math or biology
- A laboratory manual is available for hands-on, computer-assisted projects based on material covered in the text
Readership
courses in mathematical biology, as well as in general mathematics and biology courses that cover the application of math and statistics to biological problems. The reader is not expected to have any extensive background in either math or biology.
Table of Contents
- Processes that Change with Time: Introduction to Dynamical Systems / 2. Complex Dynamics Emerging from Interacting Dynamical Systems / 3. Mathematics in Genetics / 4. Quantitative Genetics and Statistics / 5. Risk Analysis of Blood Glucose Data / 6. Predicting Septicemia in Neonates / 7. Cooperative Binding: How Your Blood Transports Oxygen / 8. Ligand Binding, Data Fitting, and Least-Squares Estimates of Model Parameters / 9. Endocrinology and Hormone Pulsatility / 10. Endocrine Network Modeling: Feedback Loops and Hormone Oscillations / 11. Detecting Rhythms in Confounded Data / 12. Using Microarrays to Study Gene Expression Patterns
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 28th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120887712
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300051
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550992
About the Author
Raina Robeva
Raina Robeva was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. She holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Virginia and has broad research interests spanning theoretical mathematics, applied probability, and systems biology. Robeva is the founding Chief Editor of the journal Frontiers in Systems Biology and the lead author/editor of the books An Invitation to Biomathematics (2008), Mathematical Concepts and Methods in Modern Biology: Using Modern Discrete Models (2013), and Algebraic and Discrete Mathematical Methods for Modern Biology (2015), all published by Academic Press. She is Professor of Mathematical Sciences and Director of the Center for Science and Technology in Society at Sweet Briar College.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mathematical Sciences, Sweet Briar College, VA, USA
James Kirkwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Sweet Briar College, Virginia, U.S.A.
Robin Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Sweet Briar College, Virginia, U.S.A.
Leon Farhy
Boris Kovatchev
Affiliations and Expertise
UVA Health System, USA
Martin Straume
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia, Center for Biomathematical Technology, U.S.A.
Michael Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA
Reviews
“I was impressed with the excellent job done by the authors…particularly, how the biology is explained first and then the math necessary to solve the problem is developed.” --Phil Ryan, Truman State University
“I would strongly recommend publication. This book will show young biologists how their existing mathematical skills can be put to powerful use in modern biology.” --Martin Steward, University of Manchester