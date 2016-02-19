An Introduction to Thermomechanics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444865038, 9780444598936

An Introduction to Thermomechanics, Volume 21

2nd Edition

Authors: H. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9780444598936
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st July 1983
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Chapters: 1. Mathematical Preliminaries. 2. Kinematics. 3. Kinetics. 4. Thermodynamics. 5. Material Properties. 6. Ideal Liquids. 7. Linear Elasticity. 8. Inviscid Gases. 9. Viscous Fluids. 10. Plastic Bodies. 11. Viscoelasticity. 12. General Tensors. 13. Large Displacements. 14. Thermodynamic Orthogonality. 17. Plasticity. 18. Viscoelastic Bodies. Bibliography. Subject Index.

Description

North-Holland Series in Applied Mathematics and Mechanics, Volume 21: An Introduction to Thermomechanics, Second Revised Edition focuses on the methodologies, reactions, and processes involved in thermomechanics, including kinematics, thermodynamics, elasticity, and tensors.

The book first offers information on kinematics, kinetics, and thermodynamics. Discussions focus on field theory, state variables, momentum theorems, state of stress, energy theorem, state of motion, small displacements, and material derivatives. The manuscript then ponders on material properties, ideal liquids, linear elasticity, and inviscid gases.

The text elaborates on viscous fluids, plastic bodies, viscoelasticity, and general tensors. Topics include tensor algebra, mechanical constitutive relations, thermomechanical extension, hereditary integrals, perfectly plastic bodies, turbulence, and basic equations. The book then reviews viscoelastic bodies, plasticity, non-Newtonian liquids, and maximal dissipation.

The publication is a valuable reference for researchers wanting to dig deeper into thermomechanics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444598936

Reviews

@qu:...should find its place on the shelf of every student and researcher interested in continuum physics. @source:Mathematical Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H. Ziegler Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.