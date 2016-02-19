An Introduction to Spectroscopic Methods for the Identification of Organic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080066622, 9781483280776

An Introduction to Spectroscopic Methods for the Identification of Organic Compounds

1st Edition

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Infrared Spectroscopy

Editors: F. Scheinmann
eBook ISBN: 9781483280776
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An Introduction to Spectroscopic Methods for the Identification of Organic Compounds, Volume 1: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Infrared Spectroscopy discusses how spectral data can be translated into the structural formula of organic compounds and provides reference data and revised correlation tables for the initiated. The text describes high resolution nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy; the applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy in organic chemistry; and correlation tables for nuclear magnetic resonance spectra. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy seminar problems and answers; the theoretical basis of infrared spectroscopy; and the applications of infrared spectroscopy to organic chemistry are also encompassed. The book further tackles infrared spectroscopic problems and answers, as well as correlation tables for infrared spectra.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 1

Preface

Foreword

An Introduction to High Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in Organic Chemistry

Correlation Tables for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Seminar Problems and Answers

The Theoretical Basis of Infrared Spectroscopy

Applications of Infrared Spectroscopy to Organic Chemistry

Infrared Spectroscopic Problems and Answers

Correlation Tables for Infrared Spectra

Wavelength— Wave Number Conversion Table

Index

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280776

About the Editor

F. Scheinmann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.