An Introduction to Spectroscopic Methods for the Identification of Organic Compounds, Volume 1: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Infrared Spectroscopy discusses how spectral data can be translated into the structural formula of organic compounds and provides reference data and revised correlation tables for the initiated. The text describes high resolution nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy; the applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy in organic chemistry; and correlation tables for nuclear magnetic resonance spectra. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy seminar problems and answers; the theoretical basis of infrared spectroscopy; and the applications of infrared spectroscopy to organic chemistry are also encompassed. The book further tackles infrared spectroscopic problems and answers, as well as correlation tables for infrared spectra.