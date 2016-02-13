An Introduction to Rumen Studies
1st Edition
Description
The rumen is an object of study for many types of biological scientist, from anatomists to microbiologists, and more recently even mathematicians. The developments and use of various experimental techniques have enabled much progress to be made in rumen studies. Several chapters of this book concentrate on these techniques and concepts that stem from their application. Biochemical and microbial interrelationships are dealt with fully, with an emphasis on the integrated nature of the rumen's contents. The book concludes by considering the most fruitful approaches that might lead to a more complete understanding of this complex and efficient organ. Each chapter is a complete unit that can be read and understood without reference to other chapters. A general reading list at the end of each chapter, together with more detailed references, will help to launch the student into any specific area of rumen studies.
Readership
For students and postgraduates in agricultural sciences, particularly agricultural biochemistry and animal nutrition.
Table of Contents
(partial) The rumen: an introductory outline. Analytical procedures. Production and passage of substances in the rumen. The artificial rumen. Compartmentation in the rumen. Energetics of rumen fermentation. The rumen as an ecological system. Synthetic processes in the rumen. Digestion of carbohydrates. Transfer of metabolic hydrogen in the rumen. Manipulation of rumen fermentation. Integrated research and value of modelling. Appendix: useful information. References. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 13th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292984
About the Author
J. W. Czerkawski
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hannah Research Institute, Ayr, UK
Reviews
"...Each of the 12 chapters is a complete unit that can be read and understood without reference to other chapters. A general reading list at the end of each chapter, together with 7 pages of more detailed references, will help to guide the student into any specific area of rumen studies." --Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews