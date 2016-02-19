An Introduction to Ray Tracing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122861604, 9780080499055

An Introduction to Ray Tracing

1st Edition

Editors: Andrew Glassner
eBook ISBN: 9780080499055
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122861604
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st June 1989
Page Count: 368
Description

The creation of ever more realistic 3-D images is central to the development of computer graphics. The ray tracing technique has become one of the most popular and powerful means by which photo-realistic images can now be created. The simplicity, elegance and ease of implementation makes ray tracing an essential part of understanding and exploiting state-of-the-art computer graphics.

An Introduction to Ray Tracing develops from fundamental principles to advanced applications, providing "how-to" procedures as well as a detailed understanding of the scientific foundations of ray tracing. It is also richly illustrated with four-color and black-and-white plates. This is a book which will be welcomed by all concerned with modern computer graphics, image processing, and computer-aided design.

Key Features

  • Provides practical "how-to" information
  • Contains high quality color plates of images created using ray tracing techniques
  • Progresses from a basic understanding to the advanced science and application of ray tracing

Readership

Anyone interested in computer graphics, hardware design, computer aided design, and image processing.

Details

No. of pages: 368
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080499055
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122861604

Reviews

"Glassner's excellent book is indispensable for anyone wishing to understand and implement the up-to-date methods of ray tracing (and in the process, learn about surface physics too)...It is well edited and avoids any of the repetitions or contradictions that might have arisen in a multi-author text. Covering both theory and practicalities it includes sufficient detail (and code) to allow competent programmers to set up their own ray tracing systems...To me it seems to be an exemplary text and I highly recommend it." --John Lansdown, THE COMPUTER BULLETIN

"Excellent reference for ray tracing for both the beginner and the experienced ray tracer. It is the only book we know of completely dedicated to ray tracing." --IMAGING & VISION COMPUTING

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Andrew Glassner Editor

Andrew Glassner's contributions to computer graphics span 20 years. His work at Microsoft Research, Xerox PARC, the IBM Watson Research Labs, Bell Communications Research, and the Delft University of Technology has produced numerous technical articles on rendering theory and practice, animation, modeling, and new media. He currently creates new computer graphics tools at Microsoft Research. Among his recent work is Chicken Crossing, a 3D animated short film that has been shown internationally at film festivals and on television, and Dead Air, an interactive game for play over the Internet. Dr. Glassner is the author of the two volume bible, Principles of Digital Image Synthesis and 3D Computer Graphics: A Handbook for Artists and Designers. He has also edited An Introduction to Ray Tracing, and created the Graphics Gems series for programmers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Xerox PARC, Palo Alto, California

