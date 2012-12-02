An Introduction to Programming with Specifications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Basic Mathematical Vocabulary. On Definitions and Specifications. Conditional Expressions. Local Definitions. Recursive Function Definitions. Designing Recursive Definitions. More Complex Recursion. High-Order Data: Sequences. Our Main Tool: Induction. Proving Facts about Recursively Defined Functions. Tail Recursion. Iterative Algorithms. From Recursion to Iteration and Back. Partial and Total Correctness. How to Design Iterative Algorithms. Computer Programming. Solutions of Exercises. Recommendations for Further Reading. Index of Technical Terms. Index.
Description
A feature of modern advanced computing is the functional approach to programming. In this book, the authors present an introduction to the mathematics which underline functional programming, emphasizing the understanding of definition and specification--a prerequisite of good programming and problem solving with a computer. The book is self-contained, requiring a low level of mathematical sophistication and may be used as an introduction to the mathematics of programming.
Key Features
Provides an introduction to the functional approach to programmingEmphasizes the problem to be solved, not the programming languageTakes the view that all computer programs are a definition of a functionIncludes exercises for each chapterCan be used as a pre-programming language introduction to the mathematics of computing.
Readership
Undergraduate students in computer science or mathematics taking a functional/formal methods approach to a first course in computing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 267
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984469
Reviews
@qu:This book is highly recommended for undergraduates and for software engineers looking for a gentle introduction to the mathematics of programming. @source:--NEW SCIENTIST