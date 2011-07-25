An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Sciences
1st Edition
Production, Chemistry, Techniques and Technology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Career prospects in the pharmaceutical industry
Chapter 3: Drugs, medicines, and regulatory authorities
Chapter 4: Bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients
Chapter 5: Formulated drugs 1
Chapter 6: Formulated drugs 2
Chapter 7: The stability of medicines
Chapter 8: Quality assurance in medicines
Chapter 9: Pharmacological concepts and drugs
Chapter 10: The top five most common or long-selling drugs
Chapter 11: Life-style drugs, statins, COX-2 drugs
Chapter 12: Counterfeit drugs and drug abuse
Chapter 13: New pharmaceutical technology and pharmaceuticals
Chapter 14: Future prospects for the pharmaceutical industry
Chapter 15: Pharmaceutical case studies
This textbook is written as a unified approach to various topics, ranging from drug discovery to manufacturing, techniques and technology, regulation and marketing. The key theme of the book is pharmaceuticals - what every student of pharmaceutical sciences should know: from the active pharmaceutical ingredients to the preparation of various dosage forms along with the relevant chemistry, this book makes pharmaceuticals relevant to undergraduate students of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences.
This book explains how a particular drug was discovered and then converted from lab-scale to manufacturing scale, to the market. It explains the motivation for drug discovery, the reaction chemistry involved, experimental difficulties, various dosage forms and the reasoning behind them, mechanism of action, quality assurance and role of regulatory agencies. After having a course based on this book, the student will be able to understand: 1) the career prospects in the pharmaceutical industry, 2) the need for interdisciplinary teamwork in science, 3) the techniques and technology involved in making pharmaceuticals starting from bulk drugs, and 4) different dosage forms and critical factors in the development of pharmaceutical formulations in relation to the principles of chemistry.
A few blockbuster drugs including atorvastatin, sildanefil, ranitidine, ciprofloxacin, amoxicillin, and the longest serving drugs such as aspirin and paracetamol are discussed in detail. Finally, the book also covers the important current pharmaceutical issues like quality control, safety, counterfeiting and abuse of drugs, and future prospects for pharmaceutical industry.
- Unified approach explaining drug discovery, bulk drug manufacturing, formulation of dosage forms, with pharmacological and therapeutic actions
- Manufacturing processes of representative active pharmaceutical ingredients and their chemistry plus formulation of dosage forms presented in this book are based on actual industrial processes
- Covers many aspects relevant to students of the pharmaceutical sciences or newly employed pharmaceutical researchers/employees. It contains summary information about regulatory agencies of different countries
Undergraduate and graduates who want to pursue careers in pharmaceutical sciences or health sciences; Pharmaceutical industry employees
Jiben Roy Author
Dr Jiben Roy is Associate Professor, Department of Sciences and Mathematics, Mississippi University for Women. He has a long and unique experience and has established an impressive track record in teaching, research and working in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, his academic qualifications and work experiences have been enriched with international experience. Dr Roy had his undergraduate education from Bangladesh, PhD from Canada, and a post-doctoral fellowship in the USA; teaching experiences from Bangladesh, Australia and USA; pharmaceutical work experience in both bulk drugs and formulations from Bangladesh. He was the project director and principal scientist of Bangladesh first antibiotic raw material manufacturing unit, Gonoshasthaya Antibiotics Ltd and later on he joined Square Pharmaceutical Ltd. As head of R & D and technical services. He worked with many international consultants and visited many pharmaceutical companies in India, China, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. Dr Roy has over four dozen publications, and has co-edited a special issue of journal, current medicinal chemistry.
Gordon Laboratory, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada