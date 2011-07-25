An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568527, 9781908818041

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Sciences

1st Edition

Production, Chemistry, Techniques and Technology

Authors: Jiben Roy
eBook ISBN: 9781908818041
Paperback ISBN: 9781907568527
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th July 2011
Page Count: 446
Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

List of figures and tables

Abbreviations

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Career prospects in the pharmaceutical industry

Chapter 3: Drugs, medicines, and regulatory authorities

Chapter 4: Bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients

Chapter 5: Formulated drugs 1

Chapter 6: Formulated drugs 2

Chapter 7: The stability of medicines

Chapter 8: Quality assurance in medicines

Chapter 9: Pharmacological concepts and drugs

Chapter 10: The top five most common or long-selling drugs

Chapter 11: Life-style drugs, statins, COX-2 drugs

Chapter 12: Counterfeit drugs and drug abuse

Chapter 13: New pharmaceutical technology and pharmaceuticals

Chapter 14: Future prospects for the pharmaceutical industry

Chapter 15: Pharmaceutical case studies

Index

Description

This textbook is written as a unified approach to various topics, ranging from drug discovery to manufacturing, techniques and technology, regulation and marketing. The key theme of the book is pharmaceuticals - what every student of pharmaceutical sciences should know: from the active pharmaceutical ingredients to the preparation of various dosage forms along with the relevant chemistry, this book makes pharmaceuticals relevant to undergraduate students of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences.

This book explains how a particular drug was discovered and then converted from lab-scale to manufacturing scale, to the market. It explains the motivation for drug discovery, the reaction chemistry involved, experimental difficulties, various dosage forms and the reasoning behind them, mechanism of action, quality assurance and role of regulatory agencies. After having a course based on this book, the student will be able to understand: 1) the career prospects in the pharmaceutical industry, 2) the need for interdisciplinary teamwork in science, 3) the techniques and technology involved in making pharmaceuticals starting from bulk drugs, and 4) different dosage forms and critical factors in the development of pharmaceutical formulations in relation to the principles of chemistry.

A few blockbuster drugs including atorvastatin, sildanefil, ranitidine, ciprofloxacin, amoxicillin, and the longest serving drugs such as aspirin and paracetamol are discussed in detail. Finally, the book also covers the important current pharmaceutical issues like quality control, safety, counterfeiting and abuse of drugs, and future prospects for pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • Unified approach explaining drug discovery, bulk drug manufacturing, formulation of dosage forms, with pharmacological and therapeutic actions
  • Manufacturing processes of representative active pharmaceutical ingredients and their chemistry plus formulation of dosage forms presented in this book are based on actual industrial processes
  • Covers many aspects relevant to students of the pharmaceutical sciences or newly employed pharmaceutical researchers/employees. It contains summary information about regulatory agencies of different countries

Readership

Undergraduate and graduates who want to pursue careers in pharmaceutical sciences or health sciences; Pharmaceutical industry employees

About the Authors

Jiben Roy Author

Dr Jiben Roy is Associate Professor, Department of Sciences and Mathematics, Mississippi University for Women. He has a long and unique experience and has established an impressive track record in teaching, research and working in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, his academic qualifications and work experiences have been enriched with international experience. Dr Roy had his undergraduate education from Bangladesh, PhD from Canada, and a post-doctoral fellowship in the USA; teaching experiences from Bangladesh, Australia and USA; pharmaceutical work experience in both bulk drugs and formulations from Bangladesh. He was the project director and principal scientist of Bangladesh first antibiotic raw material manufacturing unit, Gonoshasthaya Antibiotics Ltd and later on he joined Square Pharmaceutical Ltd. As head of R & D and technical services. He worked with many international consultants and visited many pharmaceutical companies in India, China, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland. Dr Roy has over four dozen publications, and has co-edited a special issue of journal, current medicinal chemistry.

