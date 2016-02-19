An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Formulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112435, 9781483138534

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Formulation

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Authors: A. G. Fishburn
Editors: W. H. Linnell A. J. Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483138534
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 200
Description

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Formulation describes the various forms in which drugs may be supplied to doctors, patients, and veterinary surgeons. An account is given of the materials which may be added to drugs in order to provide formulated products, and of the methods by which formulations are assessed. The book begins with a background on pharmaceutical formulation, describing manufactured and official formulations, important criteria for a formulation, and technical advances in pharmacy during the post-war period. This is followed by separate chapters on diluents, solvents, and liquid vehicles; thickeners and binders; the chemistry and pharmacology of surface-active agents; and colors, flavors, and preservatives. Subsequent chapters cover solid, liquid, and paste formulations; controlled drug release; the stability of formulations; the importance of the container of the formulation; and large-scale manufacturing of formulated products. This book is intended primarily for students of pharmacy. It is not a textbook of practical or theoretical pharmaceutics but should be read in conjunction with other books on these subjects.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. Background

2. Diluents, Solvents and Liquid Vehicles

3. Thickeners and Binders; Fats and Waxes

4. Surface-active Agents

5. Colors, Flavors and Preservatives

6. Solid Formulations

7. Liquid Formulations

8. Paste Formulations

9. The Control of Drug Release

10. Stability

11. Containers

12. Process Establishment

Index

