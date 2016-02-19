An Introduction to Microcirculation is written in response to the need for a book containing the most basic information about microcirculation. The book aims to consolidate information gained from the numerous vascular beds that have been used for in vivo microscopic observations, to note the similarities and differences in architecture and function, to reveal the origin of certain terms and concepts, and to discuss hemodynamics of the micro vessels. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers a historical introduction to the study; general anatomical comparisons; the microvasculature of specific organs and tissues; and methods of preparation of tissues for microscopic observation. Part 2 discusses factors that are involved in this process and the exchange in the microcirculation. Part 3 explores the hemodynamics in the microcirculation and quantitative techniques for measurement of velocity and blood pressure. The text is for medical students, graduate students, clinicians, and young investigators who wish to have a greater knowledge on microcirculation and the concepts behind it.