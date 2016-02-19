An Introduction to Microcirculation
1st Edition
Description
An Introduction to Microcirculation is written in response to the need for a book containing the most basic information about microcirculation. The book aims to consolidate information gained from the numerous vascular beds that have been used for in vivo microscopic observations, to note the similarities and differences in architecture and function, to reveal the origin of certain terms and concepts, and to discuss hemodynamics of the micro vessels. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers a historical introduction to the study; general anatomical comparisons; the microvasculature of specific organs and tissues; and methods of preparation of tissues for microscopic observation. Part 2 discusses factors that are involved in this process and the exchange in the microcirculation. Part 3 explores the hemodynamics in the microcirculation and quantitative techniques for measurement of velocity and blood pressure. The text is for medical students, graduate students, clinicians, and young investigators who wish to have a greater knowledge on microcirculation and the concepts behind it.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Historical Introduction
Text
References
2 General Anatomical Comparisons
Introduction
References
3 Microvasculature of Specific Organs and Tissues
I. Muscle
II. Visceral Organs
III. Lung
IV. The Bulbar Conjunctiva
V. Pia Mater
VI. Special Tissues
VII. Conclusion
References
4 Methods of Preparation of Tissues for Microscopic Observation
I. Introduction
II. Exteriorization of Internal Tissues
III. Transparent Chambers
IV. In Situ Tissues and Organs
V. Superficial Structures
VI. Conclusion
References
Regulation of Flow and Exchange
5 Factors Involved in the Regulation of Blood Flow
I. Introduction
II. Control of Microcirculation
III. Control of Skeletal Muscle Circulation
IV. Control of Cerebral Circulation
V. Control of Cardiac Blood Flow
VI. Control of Gastrointestinal Circulation
VII. Control of Cutaneous Circulation
VIII. Autoregulation
IX. Summary
References
6 Exchange in the Microcirculation
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion
III. Filtration and Osmosis
IV. Vesicular Transport
V. Summary
References
Hemodynamics
7 Quantitative Techniques for Measurement of Velocity and Pressure of Blood
I. Measurements of Blood Velocity in the Microcirculation
II. Measurement of Blood Pressure in the Microcirculation
References
8 Hemodynamics of the Microcirculation
I. The Conceptual Framework
II. Microcirculatory Pressure and Flow in Vivo
III. The Significance of Design, Cells, and Capillary Flow
IV. Other Factors Influencing in Vivo Hemodynamics
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159463