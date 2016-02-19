An Introduction to Microcirculation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127493503, 9780323159463

An Introduction to Microcirculation

1st Edition

Authors: M.P. Wiedeman
eBook ISBN: 9780323159463
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 238
Description

An Introduction to Microcirculation is written in response to the need for a book containing the most basic information about microcirculation. The book aims to consolidate information gained from the numerous vascular beds that have been used for in vivo microscopic observations, to note the similarities and differences in architecture and function, to reveal the origin of certain terms and concepts, and to discuss hemodynamics of the micro vessels. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers a historical introduction to the study; general anatomical comparisons; the microvasculature of specific organs and tissues; and methods of preparation of tissues for microscopic observation. Part 2 discusses factors that are involved in this process and the exchange in the microcirculation. Part 3 explores the hemodynamics in the microcirculation and quantitative techniques for measurement of velocity and blood pressure. The text is for medical students, graduate students, clinicians, and young investigators who wish to have a greater knowledge on microcirculation and the concepts behind it.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Introduction

1 Historical Introduction

Text

References

2 General Anatomical Comparisons

Introduction

References

3 Microvasculature of Specific Organs and Tissues

I. Muscle

II. Visceral Organs

III. Lung

IV. The Bulbar Conjunctiva

V. Pia Mater

VI. Special Tissues

VII. Conclusion

References

4 Methods of Preparation of Tissues for Microscopic Observation

I. Introduction

II. Exteriorization of Internal Tissues

III. Transparent Chambers

IV. In Situ Tissues and Organs

V. Superficial Structures

VI. Conclusion

References

Regulation of Flow and Exchange

5 Factors Involved in the Regulation of Blood Flow

I. Introduction

II. Control of Microcirculation

III. Control of Skeletal Muscle Circulation

IV. Control of Cerebral Circulation

V. Control of Cardiac Blood Flow

VI. Control of Gastrointestinal Circulation

VII. Control of Cutaneous Circulation

VIII. Autoregulation

IX. Summary

References

6 Exchange in the Microcirculation

I. Introduction

II. Diffusion

III. Filtration and Osmosis

IV. Vesicular Transport

V. Summary

References

Hemodynamics

7 Quantitative Techniques for Measurement of Velocity and Pressure of Blood

I. Measurements of Blood Velocity in the Microcirculation

II. Measurement of Blood Pressure in the Microcirculation

References

8 Hemodynamics of the Microcirculation

I. The Conceptual Framework

II. Microcirculatory Pressure and Flow in Vivo

III. The Significance of Design, Cells, and Capillary Flow

IV. Other Factors Influencing in Vivo Hemodynamics

References

Index

