Pharmaceutical Monographs, Second Edition, Volume 1: An Introduction to Microbiology provides information pertinent to the behavior of cells during growth and considers the factors affecting growth. This book discusses the relevance of cell growth to applied aspects of bacteriology.

Organized into four chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the main features of the anatomy of the bacterial cell. This text then presents the chemical reactions that occur in the bacterial cell and are responsible for the breakdown of food supplies. Other chapters consider the synthesis of new cells and the formation of by-products, which are catalyzed by enzymes. This book discusses as well the properties and cultivation of the more important organisms encountered in medicine and pharmacy. The final chapter deals with the methods for the identification of the common medical bacteria.

This book is a valuable resource for undergraduate students of pharmacy and allied subjects. Bacteriologists and microbiologists will also find this book useful.