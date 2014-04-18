An Introduction to MATLAB® Programming and Numerical Methods for Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Assuming no prior background in linear algebra or real analysis, An Introduction to MATLAB® Programming and Numerical Methods for Engineers enables you to develop good computational problem solving techniques through the use of numerical methods and the MATLAB® programming environment. Part One introduces fundamental programming concepts, using simple examples to put new concepts quickly into practice. Part Two covers the fundamentals of algorithms and numerical analysis at a level allowing you to quickly apply results in practical settings.
Key Features
- Tips, warnings, and "try this" features within each chapter help the reader develop good programming practices
- Chapter summaries, key terms, and functions and operators lists at the end of each chapter allow for quick access to important information
- At least three different types of end of chapter exercises — thinking, writing, and coding — let you assess your understanding and practice what you've learned
Readership
Engineering students and practicing engineers learning MATLAB® programming and numerical methods for the first time.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Purpose
- Prerequisites
- Organization
- What’s Missing?
- How to Read this Book
- MATLAB Version
- Acknowledgments
- List of Figures
- Part 1: Introduction to Programming for Engineers
- Chapter 1. MATLAB® Basics
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 1.1 Getting Started with the MATLAB® Environment
- 1.2 MATLAB® as a Calculator
- 1.3 Logical Expressions and Operators
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 2. Variables and Basic Data Structures
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 2.1 Variables and Assignment
- 2.2 Double Arrays
- 2.3 Char Arrays
- 2.4 Struct Arrays
- 2.5 Cell Arrays
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 3. Functions
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 3.1 Function Basics
- 3.2 Function Workspace
- 3.3 MATLAB®’s Path
- 3.4 Subfunctions
- 3.5 Function Handles
- 3.6 Script Files
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 4. Branching Statements
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 4.1 If-Else Statements
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 5. Iteration
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 5.1 For-Loops
- 5.2 Indefinite Loops
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 6. Recursion
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 6.1 Recursive Functions
- 6.2 Divide and Conquer
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 7. Complexity
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 7.1 Complexity and Big-O Notation
- 7.2 Complexity Matters
- 7.3 The Profiler
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 8. Representation of Numbers
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 8.1 Base-N and Binary
- 8.2 Floating Point Numbers
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 9. Errors, Good Programming Practices, and Debugging
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 9.1 Error Types
- 9.2 Avoiding Errors
- 9.3 Try/Catch
- 9.4 Type Checking
- 9.5 Debugging
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 10. Reading and Writing Data
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 10.1 .mat Files
- 10.2 .txt Files
- 10.3 .xls Files
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 11. Visualization and Plotting
- Abstract
- 11.1 2D Plotting
- 11.2 3D Plotting
- 11.3 Animations and Movies
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Part 2: Introduction to Numerical Methods
- Chapter 12. Linear Algebra and Systems of Linear Equations
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 12.1 Sets
- 12.2 Vectors
- 12.3 Matrices
- 12.4 Linear Transformations
- 12.5 Systems of Linear Equations
- 12.6 Solutions to Systems of Linear Equations
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 13. Least Squares Regression
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 13.1 Least Squares Regression Problem Statement
- 13.2 Least Squares Regression Derivation (Linear Algebra)
- 13.3 Least Squares Regression Derivation (Multivariable Calculus)
- 13.4 Least Squares Regression in MATLAB®
- 13.5 Log Tricks for Nonlinear Estimation Functions
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 14. Interpolation
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 14.1 Interpolation Problem Statement
- 14.2 Linear Interpolation
- 14.3 Cubic Spline Interpolation
- 14.4 Lagrange Polynomial Interpolation
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 15. Series
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 15.1 Expressing Functions with Taylor Series
- 15.2 Approximations with Taylor Series
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 16. Root Finding
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 16.1 Root Finding Problem Statement
- 16.2 Tolerance
- 16.3 Bisection Method
- 16.4 Newton-Raphson Method
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 17. Numerical Differentiation
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 17.1 Numerical Differentiation Problem Statement
- 17.2 Approximating Derivatives with Taylor Series
- 17.3 Approximations of Higher Order Derivatives
- 17.4 Numerical Differentiation with Noise
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 18. Numerical Integration
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 18.1 Numerical Integration Problem Statement
- 18.2 Riemann’s Integral
- 18.3 Trapezoid Rule
- 18.4 Simpson’s Rule
- 18.5 Computing Integrals in MATLAB®
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Chapter 19. Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)
- Abstract
- Motivation
- 19.1 ODE Initial Value Problem Statement
- 19.2 Reduction of Order
- 19.3 The Euler Method for Solving ODEs
- 19.4 Numerical Error and Instability
- 19.5 Predictor-Corrector Methods
- 19.6 MATLAB® ODE Solvers
- Summary
- Vocabulary
- Functions and Operators
- Problems
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124202283
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999142
About the Author
Timmy Siauw
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Alexandre Bayen
Alexandre Bayen is the Liao-Cho Professor of Engineering at UC Berkeley. He is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Civil and Environmental Engineering. He is currently the Director of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS). He is also a Faculty Scientist in Mechanical Engineering, at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL). He received the Engineering Degree in applied mathematics from the Ecole Polytechnique, France, in 1998, the M.S. and Ph.D. in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University in 1998 and 1999 respectively. He was a Visiting Researcher at NASA Ames Research Center from 2000 to 2003. Between January 2004 and December 2004, he worked as the Research Director of the Autonomous Navigation Laboratory at the Laboratoire de Recherches Balistiques et Aerodynamiques, (Ministere de la Defense, Vernon, France), where he holds the rank of Major. He has been on the faculty at UC Berkeley since 2005. Bayen has authored two books and over 200 articles in peer reviewed journals and conferences. He is the recipient of the Ballhaus Award from Stanford University, 2004, of the CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, 2009 and he is a NASA Top 10 Innovators on Water Sustainability, 2010. His projects Mobile Century and Mobile Millennium received the 2008 Best of ITS Award for ‘Best Innovative Practice’, at the ITS World Congress and a TRANNY Award from the California Transportation Foundation, 2009. Mobile Millennium has been featured more than 200 times in the media, including TV channels and radio stations (CBS, NBC, ABC, CNET, NPR, KGO, the BBC), and in the popular press (Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, LA Times). Bayen is the recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) award from the White House, 2010. He is also the recipient of the Okawa Research Grant Award, the Ruberti Prize from the IEEE, and the Huber Prize from the ASCE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, USA
Reviews
"The book is well written and provides a very good introduction to the field of MATLAB programming and the basic numerical methods necessary for solving engineering problems."--Computing Reviews, An Introduction to MATLAB® Programming and Numerical Methods for Engineers
"...a clear and easy-to-read book that introduces two fundamental subjects for future scientists and engineers: computer programming and numerical computing."-Computing Reviews