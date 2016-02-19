An Introduction to Marine Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080125053, 9781483293493

An Introduction to Marine Geology

1st Edition

Authors: M. J. Keen
Editors: J. A. Jacobs
eBook ISBN: 9781483293493
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1968
Description

An account of some aspects of marine geology and marine geophysics, comprehensible to those at an early stage in their study of geology and to scientists who are not specialists in these fields. There are many biologists, chemists, mathematicians or physicists who work in the laboratory or on board ship with geologists and geophysicists and this book will help them to understand the aims of their colleages' experiments. Wherever possible, without a loss of necessary precision, terminology is deliberately simplified.

Table of Contents

(partial) Geophysical techniques for exploration of the sea floor. The topography of the ocean floor. Pelagic sediments. Abyssal plain sediments. Movements of the sea floor. Igneous rocks of the ocean basins. The structure of the ocean basins. Polar wandering and continental drift.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293493

About the Author

M. J. Keen

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, Canada

About the Editor

J. A. Jacobs

Reviews

@qu:This is a well-illustrated text book dealing with aspects of marine geology and marine geophysics and aiming to introduce geology students and others to these fields.

Geographical Abstracts @source:

