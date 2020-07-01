An Introduction to Interdisciplinary Toxicology

Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man provides a thorough exploration of the myriad field of toxicology. Toxicology has developed as an interdisciplinary field, and today’s world presents more complex toxicological problems than ever before, requiring expertise from various disciplines including environmental science, physiology, pharmacology, ecology and others. Importantly, technology and analytical/diagnostic tools have expanded greatly, allowing for more sophisticated experimental approaches and requiring the evaluation of unprecedented amounts of data. Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man integrates the various aspects of toxicology from "simple" molecular systems to complex human communities, with expertise from a wide range of interacting disciplines.

Chapters are written by specialists within a subject, such as a chemical engineer or a protein biochemist, so that these subjects are clearly explained and discussed within the toxicology context. Throughout, chapters are comparative across species, e.g., the organ systems are looked at as being mammalian and wildlife and ecology merged together in a comparative approach, so that students in ecotoxicology learn mammalian and vice versa. Further reading, study questions, and other learning features are included in each chapter. Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man allows students to learn concepts in both biomedical and environmental toxicology fields concurrently, better equipping them for careers in toxicology and related fields. This book will also be useful to those wishing to reference how disciplines interact within toxicology.