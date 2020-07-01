An Introduction to Interdisciplinary Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136027

An Introduction to Interdisciplinary Toxicology

1st Edition

From Molecules to Man

Editors: Carey Pope Jing Liu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136027
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man provides a thorough exploration of the myriad field of toxicology. Toxicology has developed as an interdisciplinary field, and today’s world presents more complex toxicological problems than ever before, requiring expertise from various disciplines including environmental science, physiology, pharmacology, ecology and others. Importantly, technology and analytical/diagnostic tools have expanded greatly, allowing for more sophisticated experimental approaches and requiring the evaluation of unprecedented amounts of data. Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man integrates the various aspects of toxicology from "simple" molecular systems to complex human communities, with expertise from a wide range of interacting disciplines.

Chapters are written by specialists within a subject, such as a chemical engineer or a protein biochemist, so that these subjects are clearly explained and discussed within the toxicology context. Throughout, chapters are comparative across species, e.g., the organ systems are looked at as being mammalian and wildlife and ecology merged together in a comparative approach, so that students in ecotoxicology learn mammalian and vice versa. Further reading, study questions, and other learning features are included in each chapter. Interdisciplinary Toxicology: From Molecules to Man allows students to learn concepts in both biomedical and environmental toxicology fields concurrently, better equipping them for careers in toxicology and related fields. This book will also be useful to those wishing to reference how disciplines interact within toxicology.

Key Features

  • Covers major topics and newer areas in toxicology including nanotoxicology, Tox21, epigenetic toxicology, and organ-specific toxicity
  • Includes a variety of perspectives to give a complete understanding of toxicology
  • Written by specialists within a subject, such as a chemical engineer or a protein biochemist to ensure concepts are clearly explained

Readership

Graduate students and advanced undergraduate students in toxicology programs. Students and researchers in medicine, environmental sciences, neuroscience, food sciences, computing, and fundamental life sciences needing information about toxicology information in their discipline

Table of Contents

I. General Concepts
1. Principles
2. Sources of exposures: Point vs Nonpoint Source Contamination
3. How chemicals distribute in the physical environment
4. How chemicals distribute in cells and simple organisms
5. How chemicals distribute in complex organisms

II. Responses to chemical toxicants
6. Cellular responses to toxicants
7. Genotoxicity and epigenetics
8. Carcinogenesis
9. Disruption of cell signaling
10. Altered development and reproduction
11. Microbiome alterations and modulation of toxicity
12. Nanotoxicology

III. Organ System Effects
13. Dermal system
14. Gastrointestinal system
15. Excretory system
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular system
18. Musculoskeletal system
19. Endocrine system
20. The immune system
21. Visual system
22. Nervous system

IV. Ecosystems and Ecotoxicology
23. Organism vs population
24. Bioconcentration
25. Biomarkers

V. Toxicology in the Home
26. Opiates and other therapeutics
27. Cleaning products
28. Petroleum products

VI. Toxicology in the Community
29. Historical case studies
30. Social factors in community contamination

VII. Forensic Toxicology

VIII. Regulatory Toxicology
31. Toxicity testing
32. Tox21
33. Principles of Risk Assessment

IX. Reference materials and websites
34. Information Resources in Toxicology, 4th edition.
35. National Toxicology Program
36. National Center for Toxicological Research
37. FDA
38. EPA

About the Editor

Carey Pope

Dr. Pope is the author of over 95 peer-reviewed papers. He is the Director of the Interdisciplinary Toxicology Program at Oklahoma State University as well as a member of the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA) Board, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, D.C.. He sits on the Editorial Board of many journals including: • Toxicological Sciences • Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health • International Journal of Toxicology • Toxicology • Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology • Journal of Environmental Science and Health Part C • NeuroToxicology • Archives of Toxicology

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Sitlington Endowed Chair in Toxicology Director, Interdisciplinary Toxicology Program Department of Physiological Sciences Center for Veterinary Health Sciences Oklahoma State University- Stillwater

Jing Liu

Dr. Liu’s research interests include the neurochemical and neurobehavioral effects of xenobiotics. She is interested in exogenous and endogenous factors that modulate the neurotoxicological effects of pesticides and other neurotoxicants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiological Sciences, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University- Stillwater, USA

