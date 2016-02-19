An Introduction to Gastro-Enterology: A Clinical Study of the Structure and Functions of the Human Alimentary Tube covers the diagnosis and treatment of alimentary tube disorders. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters that evaluate the basic structure, divisions, and vascular arrangements of alimentary tube.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the vascular and nervous functions of the alimentary tube; its lining membrane and the disposition of its abdominal part; mechanism of the preparatory, final digestive, and absorptive segments. Other chapters deal with the operations of the expulsive segments, the important features of the controlling nervous mechanism, and the implications of alimentary pain. The defense mechanisms unique to the alimentary tube are described. The last chapters are devoted to the useful clinical applications of the expulsive segments.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.