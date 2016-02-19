An Introduction to Gastro-Enterology
1st Edition
A Clinical Study of the Structure and Functions of the Human Alimentary Tube
Description
An Introduction to Gastro-Enterology: A Clinical Study of the Structure and Functions of the Human Alimentary Tube covers the diagnosis and treatment of alimentary tube disorders. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters that evaluate the basic structure, divisions, and vascular arrangements of alimentary tube.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the vascular and nervous functions of the alimentary tube; its lining membrane and the disposition of its abdominal part; mechanism of the preparatory, final digestive, and absorptive segments. Other chapters deal with the operations of the expulsive segments, the important features of the controlling nervous mechanism, and the implications of alimentary pain. The defense mechanisms unique to the alimentary tube are described. The last chapters are devoted to the useful clinical applications of the expulsive segments.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I The Structure and Divisions of the Alimentary Tube
I.—The General Structure and Divisions of the Alimentary Tube
II.—The Muscular Tunic of the Alimentary Tube
III.—The Vascular Arrangements of the Alimentary Tube
IV.—The Nervous Arrangements of the Alimentary Tube
V.—The Lining Membrane of the Alimentary Tube
VI.—The General Anatomical Disposition of the Abdominal Part of the Alimentary Tube
Part II How The Alimentary Tube Work Sunder Normal Conditions
VII.—Some General Considerations
VIII.—The Work of the Preparatory Segments
IX.—The Work of the Final Digestive And Absorptive Segments
X—The Work of the Expulsive Segments
Part III.How the Working of the Alimentary Tube Is Modified by Certain Abnormal Conditions
XI.—A Short Summary of the Factors Involved
XII.—The Relevant Features of the Controlling Nervous Mechanism
XIII.—The Significance of Alimentary Pain
XIV.—The Defense Mechanisms Peculiar to the Alimentary Tube
Part IV Some Practical Clinical Applications
XV.—The Scope of the Inquiry
XVI.—The Prepararatory Segment
XVII.—The Final Digestive and Absorptive Segment
XVIII.—The Expulsive Segment
XIX.—Some Special Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2047
- Published:
- 1st January 1947
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194042