A Clinical Study of the Structure and Functions of the Human Alimentary Tube

Authors: James Dunlop Lickley
eBook ISBN: 9781483194042
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1947
Page Count: 152
Description

An Introduction to Gastro-Enterology: A Clinical Study of the Structure and Functions of the Human Alimentary Tube covers the diagnosis and treatment of alimentary tube disorders. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters that evaluate the basic structure, divisions, and vascular arrangements of alimentary tube.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the vascular and nervous functions of the alimentary tube; its lining membrane and the disposition of its abdominal part; mechanism of the preparatory, final digestive, and absorptive segments. Other chapters deal with the operations of the expulsive segments, the important features of the controlling nervous mechanism, and the implications of alimentary pain. The defense mechanisms unique to the alimentary tube are described. The last chapters are devoted to the useful clinical applications of the expulsive segments.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I The Structure and Divisions of the Alimentary Tube

I.—The General Structure and Divisions of the Alimentary Tube

II.—The Muscular Tunic of the Alimentary Tube

III.—The Vascular Arrangements of the Alimentary Tube

IV.—The Nervous Arrangements of the Alimentary Tube

V.—The Lining Membrane of the Alimentary Tube

VI.—The General Anatomical Disposition of the Abdominal Part of the Alimentary Tube

Part II How The Alimentary Tube Work Sunder Normal Conditions

VII.—Some General Considerations

VIII.—The Work of the Preparatory Segments

IX.—The Work of the Final Digestive And Absorptive Segments

X—The Work of the Expulsive Segments

Part III.How the Working of the Alimentary Tube Is Modified by Certain Abnormal Conditions

XI.—A Short Summary of the Factors Involved

XII.—The Relevant Features of the Controlling Nervous Mechanism

XIII.—The Significance of Alimentary Pain

XIV.—The Defense Mechanisms Peculiar to the Alimentary Tube

Part IV Some Practical Clinical Applications

XV.—The Scope of the Inquiry

XVI.—The Prepararatory Segment

XVII.—The Final Digestive and Absorptive Segment

XVIII.—The Expulsive Segment

XIX.—Some Special Considerations


About the Author

James Dunlop Lickley

