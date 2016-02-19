An Introduction to Elementary Particles
An Introduction to Elementary Particles, Second Edition aims to give an introduction to the theoretical methods and ideas used to describe how elementary particles behave, as well as interpret some of the phenomena associated with it. The book covers topics such as quantum mechanics; brats, kets, vectors, and linear operations; angular momentum; scattering and reaction theory; the polarization and angularization of spin-0-spin-1/2 scattering; and symettery, isotopic spin, and hypercharge. The book also discusses particles such as bosons, baryons, mesons, kaons, and hadrons, as well as the interactions between them. The text is recommended for physicists, especially those who are practitioners and researchers in the fields of quantum physics and elementary-particle physics.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
I. Quantum Mechanics
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Bras, Kets, Vectors, and Linear Operators
1.3 Quantum Mechanics
1.4 Time Development of Vectors
1.5 The Lorentz Transformations
1.6 Transformations
1.7 Parity, the Parity Transformation, and Parity Conservation
1.8 Center-of-Mass and Laboratory Coordinates
1.9 Conclusions
References
II. Angular Momentum
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Orbital Angular Momentum
2.3 Rotations (I)
2.4 Spin and Total Angular Momentum
2.5 The Eigenvalues of Angular Momentum
2.6 The Matrix Elements of Angular Momentum
2.7 Vector Addition of Angular Momentum
2.8 The Eigenfunctions of Orbital Angular Momentum
2.9 The Pauli Spin Matrices
2.10 Rotations (II)
2.11 Decay of Pure States
2.12 Tensor Operators
2.13 Polarization
2.14 The Density Matrix
2.15 Decay of Mixed Spin States
2.16 Rotation of the Density Matrix
References
III. Scattering and Reaction Theory
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Partial-Wave Analysis
3.3 Scattering of Spin-0 by Spin-i Particles
3.4 Polarization in Spin-O-Spin-i Scattering
3.5 Angular Distributions in Spin-O-Spin-i Scattering
3.6 The Ambiguities of Spin-O-Spin-i Scattering
3.7 The Scattering of Spin-i by Spin-i Particles
3.8 The Scattering of Identical Particles
3.9 The Scattering Matrix (I)
3.10 Binary Reactions
3.11 The Scattering Matrix (II)
3.12 Reciprocity
3.13 The Principle of Detailed Balance
References
IV. Energy Dependence in Scattering
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Phase-Space Considerations
4.3 Phase Shifts at Low Energy
4.4 The Wigner Condition
4.5 Resonance and the Breit-Wigner Formula
4.6 Unitarity
References
V. Symmetry, Isotopic Spin, and Hypercharge
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Symmetry and Antisymmetry
5.3 Two-Nucleon State Vectors
5.4 Isotopic Spin
5.5 Strangeness and Hypercharge
5.6 Conclusion
References
VI. Parity, Time Reversal, Charge Conjugation, and G-Parity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Parity
6.3 Parity Conservation
6.4 Parity Nonconservation
6.5 Time Reversal
6.6 The Consequences of Time-Reversal Invariance
6.7 Charge Conjugation
6.8 G-Parity
6.9 The CPT Theorem
9.10 Conclusion
References
VII. The Bosons
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Pions
7.3 The Spin and Parity of the Pions
7.4 The ^-Mesons
7.5 The Neutral tf-Meson System
7.6 Meson Resonances
7.7 Meson Resonances Decaying into Two Mesons
7.8 Meson Resonances Decaying into Three Mesons (I)
7.9 Meson Resonances Decaying into Three Mesons (II)
7.10 Conclusion
References
VIII. The Baryons
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The Stable Baryons
8.3 Baryon Resonances
8.4 Isotopic Spin of the Pion-Nucleon System
8.5 Low-Energy Pion-Nucleon Scattering
8.6 Pion-Nucleon Scattering up to 2500 MeV
8.7 The Kaon-Nucleon System
8.8 Low-Energy Kaon-Nucleon Scattering
8.9 The Antikaon-Nucleon System
8.10 The Production of Baryon Resonances
8.11 Ω-
References
IX. Unitary Symmetry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Symmetry and the Classification of States
9.3 The Theory of Continuous Groups
9.4 The Hadrons and SU(3) Multiplets
9.5 Properties of Representation
9.6 Applications of SU(3)
9.7 Applications of Broken SU(3)
9.8 Quarks
9.9 Higher Symmetry Schemes
9.10 Conclusion
References
X. Field Theory
10.1 Introduction
10.2 First Quantization
10.3 Units and Notation
10.4 The Lagrangian Formalism
10.5 The Electromagnetic Field
10.6 The Dirac Field
10.7 Second Quantization and the Commutation Relations
10.8 Interaction and the S-Matrix
10.9 Renormalization and the Radiative Corrections
10.10 QED at High Energies
10.11 Field Theory and Strong Interactions
10.12 Conclusion
References
XI. Weak Interactions
11 .1 Introduction
11 .2 The Description and Theory of Beta Decay
11 .3 The Classification of Beta Decays
11 .4 Beta Decay: Pre-1956
11 .5 Beta Decay: Post-1956
11 .6 The Two-Component Theory of the Neutrino
11 .7 Conservation of Leptons in Beta Decay
11 .8 Muon and Pion Decay
11 .9 The Universal Weak Interaction
11 .10 The Conserved Vector Current
11 .11 Muon Capture
11 .12 The Leptonic Decays of Strange Particles
11 .13 The Cabibbo Angle
11 .14 The Nonleptonic Decay of Strange Particles
11 .15 The Intermediate Vector Boson
11 .16 Neutrino Interactions
11 .17 Conclusion
References
XII. Strong Interactions
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Mandelstam Variables
12.3 The Analytic Properties of the S-Matrix
12.4 Pion-Nucleon Scattering Dispersion Relations
12.5 Other Singularities
12.6 Strong Interactions at High Energies
12.7 Asymptotic Relations
12.8 One-Particle-Exchange Mechanisms
12.9 Regge Poles
12.10 The Chew-Frautschi Plot
References
XIII. The Electromagnetic Interaction of Hadrons
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The Electromagnetic Interaction
13.3 Isotopic-Spin Selection Rules
13.4 The Angular-Momentum Properties of the Electromagnetic Field
13.5 Photoproduction Processes
13.6 Electromagnetic Form Factors
13.7 The Vector-Dominance Model
References
XIV. The Neutral Kaons and CP Conservation
14.1 Introduction
14.2 The Time Development of Neutral-Kaon Systems
14.3 The Neutral-Kaon Mass Difference
14.4 The Theory of Regeneration
14.5 The Sign of the Mass Difference
14.6 CP Nonconservation
14.7 CP Noninvariant Analysis
14.8 The Experimental Situation
14.9 The Source of CP Violation
References
Appendix A Functions of a Complex Variable
A.l Functions and Singularities
A.2 Integral Theorems
References
Appendix Β Relativistic Kinematics
B.l The Properties of Four Vectors
B.2 Laboratory and Center-of-Mass Coordinates
B.3 Particle Reactions
B.4 Dalitz Plots
B.5 The Mandelstam Variables
B.6 Transformation of Differential Cross Sections
B.7 Transformation of the Polarization Vector
References
Appendix C Phase Space
C.l The Density-of-States Factor
C.2 Phase Space and Dalitz Plots
References
Appendix D Dirac Matrix Elements
D.l The Structure of Matrix Elements for Dirac Particles
Reference
Appendix Ε Tables of Clebsch-Gordan Coefficients and of Rotation Matrix Elements
E.l Clebsch-Gordan Coefficients
E.2 Rotation Matrix Elements
References
Author Index
Subject Index
